Roslindale man arrested in Hingham after leading police on a chase to Hull

An officer approached a car that went off the road and was stuck in brush and trees on Charles Street at 2:33 a.m., the statement said. He found the driver, Joshua L. Johnson, 34, alone, not wearing pants and holding a lighter.

No one was injured during the chase, Hingham police said in a statement.

A Roslindale man was arrested on several charges including driving under the influence after he led police on a chase from Hingham to Hull early Tuesday morning, police said.

The officer asked Johnson to lower the window so they could speak, but Johnson yelled that he would move the car, the statement said.

The car lurched forward, the officer jumped back to avoid being hit, and Johnson drove away, the statement said.

The officer pursued but then lost sight of the car.

Another officer saw the car turn left onto Main Street heading north at a high speed with the headlights off, then passing another car, the statement said.

The pursuit was then called off for safety reasons, the statement said.

An officer saw what appeared to be fire from the car’s undercarriage as it continued speeding north, the statement said. The car had its headlights on, and officers were authorized to restart the pursuit.

As Johnson headed toward Hull, the car’s front tire came off and almost hit a Hingham cruiser. Johnson drove off the road onto the rocky beach and made a sharp turn to avoid the ocean, according to the statement. He drove on the rocks until his car became stuck, the statement said. Officers could see him allegedly holding what appeared to be a crack pipe in one hand and a beer in the other, the statement said.

Johnson was arrested with assistance from Hull and Norwell police, the statement said. Officers found a black BB gun hidden in a pair of pants on the passenger seat and several empty whiskey bottles in the center console.

He faces charges including operating under the influence of alcohol, operating under the influence of drugs, negligent operation, possession of a Class B substance, failure to stop for police, unlicensed operation, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and speeding.

He also had a default warrant outstanding for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the statement said.

Johnson was arraigned in Brockton District Court because Hingham District Court was temporarily closed. He was ordered held without bail, which was set at $2,500 cash, the statement said.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.