Supreme Judicial Court rules law banning panhandling violates First Amendment rights of the homeless

The right of free expression embodied in the First Amendment to the United States Constitution and Article 16 of the Massachusetts Declaration of Rights must be applied equally, the SJC concluded.

The Supreme Judicial Court said the law, originally enacted in 1930, singled out and banned panhandling homeless people from public streets, but exempted people selling newspapers or roses by similarly flagging down motorists from facing criminal charges.

The First Amendment rights of homeless people were violated by a state law that made it a crime to step onto public streets and flag down passing motorists to ask for some cash, the state’s highest court unanimously ruled Tuesday.

“The State’s interest in protecting public safety on its public ways is a compelling one,” wrote Justice Barbara Lenk, who is now retired. But “there can be little doubt that signaling to, stopping, or accosting motor vehicles for the purpose of soliciting donations on one’s own behalf poses no greater threat to traffic safety than ... gathering signatures for a petition, flagging down a taxicab, selling newspapers, or soliciting donations for a nonprofit organization.”

Since one action leads to a criminal charge and similar activity does not, the law banning panhandling by the homeless can no longer be enforced, the court ruled.

The law “as currently written, must be invalidated in its entirety as violative of the First Amendment and art. 16. This conclusion in no way precludes the Legislature from amending the statute or from enacting another statute aimed at protecting public safety on or near public roadways, but it must do so in a way that does not impermissibly burden protected speech,” the court ruled.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of two homeless men, John Correira and Joseph Treeful, arrested by Fall River police 40 times for panhandling on the city’s streets, according to court records. The two men were supported by the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless, the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, and the law firm of McCarter & English.

“The Supreme Judicial Court has emphatically declared that laws which target people who ask for charity are unconstitutional and a violation of civil rights and civil liberties,” Ruth Bourquin, managing attorney at the ACLU of Massachusetts, said in a statement. “This ruling is timely, as a growing number of Massachusetts residents may need to rely on support from the public to make ends meet in the face of our current economic downturn.”

Bourquin said that because the SJC has invalidated the law as a whole, police could face civil liability “if efforts to harass or charge these individuals continue.”

Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office concluded the law was flawed and dropped the charges against the two men, but also sought to keep a version of the law on the books, records show.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.