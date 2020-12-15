fb-pixel

These maps show how much snow forecasters are predicting during the expected mid-week storm

By Shannon Larson Globe Staff,Updated December 15, 2020, 59 minutes ago
Map of the expected snowfall during the storm.
Map of the expected snowfall during the storm.National Weather Service (Custom credit)

A winter storm watch is in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon for large swaths of New England, with the southernmost part of the region expected to receive the greatest amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

The snow is expected to start developing by Wednesday evening and become heavy during the night and into early Thursday. By Thursday afternoon, the snow is expected to start tapering off.

Snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches are possible in Hampden and Hampshire Counties in western Massachusetts, southern Worcester County in central Massachusetts, and Suffolk, Norfolk, and part of Middlesex Counties in eastern Massachusetts.

Wind gusts could reach as high as 35 mph in those parts of the state.

An even higher amount of snowfall is expected in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. Accumulations of 8 to 12 inches are possible in these areas, and wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph.

The National Weather Service warned that travel could be difficult during the times the storm watch is in effect and that the hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

Here are some maps from the National Weather Service of predicted snow amounts and the severity of the storm.

Winter storm severity index from Dec. 15 through Dec. 17


Map of the winter storm severity ranging from Tuesday through Thursday.
Map of the winter storm severity ranging from Tuesday through Thursday.National Weather Service (CUSTOM_CREDIT)


Likelihood of parts of the region getting 6 inches of snow or more


Map of the likelihood of parts of the region receiving 6 inches of snow or more.
Map of the likelihood of parts of the region receiving 6 inches of snow or more.National Weather Service (Custom credit)


Low end of the amount snowfall possible


Map of the low end amount of snowfall possible during the storm.
Map of the low end amount of snowfall possible during the storm.National Weather Service (Custom credit)


High end of the amount of snowfall possible


Map of the high end amount of snowfall that could occur during the storm.
Map of the high end amount of snowfall that could occur during the storm.National Weather Service (Custom credit)


Expected ice accumulation during the storm


Map of the expected ice accumulation during the storm.
Map of the expected ice accumulation during the storm.National Weather Service (Custom credit)

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.