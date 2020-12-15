These maps show how much snow forecasters are predicting during the expected mid-week storm

A winter storm watch is in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon for large swaths of New England, with the southernmost part of the region expected to receive the greatest amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
The snow is expected to start developing by Wednesday evening and become heavy during the night and into early Thursday. By Thursday afternoon, the snow is expected to start tapering off.
Snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches are possible in Hampden and Hampshire Counties in western Massachusetts, southern Worcester County in central Massachusetts, and Suffolk, Norfolk, and part of Middlesex Counties in eastern Massachusetts.
Wind gusts could reach as high as 35 mph in those parts of the state.
An even higher amount of snowfall is expected in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. Accumulations of 8 to 12 inches are possible in these areas, and wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph.
The National Weather Service warned that travel could be difficult during the times the storm watch is in effect and that the hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
Here are some maps from the National Weather Service of predicted snow amounts and the severity of the storm.
Winter storm severity index from Dec. 15 through Dec. 17
Likelihood of parts of the region getting 6 inches of snow or more
Low end of the amount snowfall possible
High end of the amount of snowfall possible
Expected ice accumulation during the storm
