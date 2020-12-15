These maps show how much snow forecasters are predicting during the expected mid-week storm

A winter storm watch is in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon for large swaths of New England, with the southernmost part of the region expected to receive the greatest amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

The snow is expected to start developing by Wednesday evening and become heavy during the night and into early Thursday. By Thursday afternoon, the snow is expected to start tapering off.

Snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches are possible in Hampden and Hampshire Counties in western Massachusetts, southern Worcester County in central Massachusetts, and Suffolk, Norfolk, and part of Middlesex Counties in eastern Massachusetts.