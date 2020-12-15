Website offers one-stop online shopping at Amesbury businesses

Small businesses in Amesbury have an opportunity to sell their products on a shared community website.

Based on the worldwide Etsy.com model, farmstanding.com/markets/massachusetts/amesbury-marketplace is designed to provide Amesbury businesses that lack an active online presence a place to list and sell their items. It also offers consumers a one-stop site with offerings from more than two dozen businesses.

The website is an initiative of Amesbury BEAT, a committee of business people created by the city to assist Amesbury businesses during the pandemic. The Institution for Savings is covering the website cost so that participating businesses are not charged a fee, according to Mary Anne Clancy, the bank’s senior vice president of marketing and communications.