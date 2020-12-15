Whitman elementary school donates 500 pounds of food to pantry

Duval Elementary School in Whitman donated more than 500 pounds of food to the Whitman Food Pantry as part of the school’s holiday food drive.

The donations came in over a two-week period in the annual event, and there was some concern that the pandemic would make it difficult to collect items.

“Seeing as how most of these kids are only in-person two days a week, we were hoping we would still be able to donate a fair amount to the food pantry this year,” PTO parent Kimberly Sarhanis said in a statement.