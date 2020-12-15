Widespread area of heavy snow in Massachusetts begins Wednesday evening

Tuesday was a beautiful day with wall to wall sunshine and cold temperatures. The ground is now quite frozen, and if you haven’t put your driveway stakes or other markers for where you want to remove snow Wednesday night, you are running out of time. You might need a drill to get them in before the storm arrives.

A few things have changed since Tuesday morning’s forecast, most notably it now looks like we will expand the anticipated heavy snow farther north and west. If you read this morning’s blog, I talked about how as the system weakened the precipitation may spread out, and indeed that looks like it’s going to happen.

Snow will be heavy and wet over southeastern Massachusetts, but lighter in texture inland. Dave Epstein (Custom credit)

A big forecast challenge will be the coastal front. This front is basically the demarcation between the more northerly wind coming from the land and the east-northeast wind coming off the ocean.

The wind flow will be more northerly over land, keeping the cold air in place. WeatherBell (Custom credit)

Forecast challenges

The coastal front often marks the area where the snow changes from being light and fluffy to heavy and wet. It can also create some mixing, something I will be watching for in the overnight data. It’s a very common feature and somewhat difficult to forecast the exact placement.

As milder air streams in off the ocean, the snow will become heavier and wetter as the temperature gets at or even slightly above freezing. If you’re living west of Interstate 95 and especially west of Interstate 495, your snow will stay light and fluffy throughout the entire storm.

A clear demarcation between cold arctic air and marine air will be in the region Thursday. WeatherBell (Custom credit)

You’ll notice on Tuesday evening’s snowfall map that I’ve lowered amounts across Cape Cod and in the Islands and raised amounts north of the Mass Pike and into southern New Hampshire.

I highlighted an area in Plymouth county that could still go either way with less or more snow. The risk to the forecast is that the warm air comes in along the coastline and keeps some areas on the lower side of the accumulation range. This is of course why we have ranges in the first place.

Timing it all out

There might be a few snow showers later Wednesday afternoon right along the coastline, but the main area of snow will move in after 7 p.m. and continue overnight. It should snow quite hard — on the order of one to two inches per hour for a while in the early-morning hours of Thursday.

A graphical depiction of the upcoming storm. NOAA (Custom credit)

Coastal concerns

There is also a coastal flood advisory along the coastline for some minor flooding at the time of high tide on Thursday. Tides are astronomically high, so it won’t take much to see some splash-over and flooding on some roads.

Although the majority of the snow will have fallen by noon Thursday, I do expect some of the precipitation to linger along the coastline, adding to the totals. It may become a little frustrating for folks trying to clean up that the snow will stay around a bit.

Cold air is expected behind the storm. The new snow cover will help bring in the coldest air of the season so far.