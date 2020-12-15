42 days after the election, Trump is finally out of options to challenge his 2020 loss

He had a number of states conduct recounts. In the case of Wisconsin, Trump’s losing margin became higher .

Even before Election Day arrived, President Trump was trying to bend the rules to his advantage. Then, when the Nov. 3rd election didn’t appear to go his way, he pursued every possible remedy he could find in a way that is unprecedented in modern history, especially given the size of his loss.

There were other court challenges on procedure, for instance how close a poll watcher could be to the ballot counting. They didn’t change anything in the big picture.

Advertisement

Trump applied personal pressure on a Republican governor to break the law. He refused.

Trump met with Michigan legislative leaders in the White House hoping to convince them to overrule voters there. They changed the subject to getting more COVID-19 relief.

Then the Texas Attorney General, who is under investigation himself, did Trump a favor by appealing to the US Supreme Court to get involved. Even though Trump appointed a third of the court, it refused to.

On Monday, the Electoral College named Joe Biden the winner. This left really only one more protest avenue on the table: officially challenge the Electoral College results in the Congress. This requires a member of the House to protest (Mo Brooks of Alabama has already volunteered) along with a senator. So far no senator has signed on. (Given that Democrats control the House, the effort would fail anyway.)

But on Tuesday Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell not only recognized Biden as the next president, he reportedly shut the door on the idea that anyone will protest the Electoral College vote during a call with Republican Senators.

Advertisement

In other words, Trump is out of options to somehow overturn the 2020 election results. If he wants a second term, he will have to run again in 2024.

This is not to suggest that Trump and his closest aides will concede the election. In fact, at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany once again refused to acknowledge that Trump had lost the election.

This, of course, came after Biden had already had friendly conversations with McConnell and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. It was also a day after Attorney General Bill Barr, who said there was no evidence of widespread fraud in the election, resigned, presumably with the understanding he would only have the role for a few more weeks anyway.

What Trump does from now on is simply a show. He had no public events on his schedule on Tuesday, meanwhile, governors were holding press conferences about the COVID-19 vaccine, and Biden was campaigning in Georgia for the US Senate run-offs.

At this point, Georgia’s races are the only question marks about the 2020 election. The race for president is certainly over.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.