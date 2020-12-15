Biden to name Buttigieg transportation secretary

The former mayor of South Bend, Ind., dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Biden at a critical moment in March ahead of the Super Tuesday primaries. Shortly afterward, an emotional Biden compared the former intelligence officer for the Navy Reserve, who served a tour in Afghanistan, to his son Beau, who died of brain cancer at age 46.

President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Pete Buttigieg to be his secretary of transportation, elevating the onetime rival to a key role in the incoming administration’s push to rebuild American infrastructure and the economy, according to three people familiar with the decision.

“It’s the highest compliment I can give any man or woman,” Biden said then, citing Buttigieg’s “moral courage” and “backbone like a ramrod,” and predicting a long and bright future. “I promise you, you’re going to end up, over your lifetime, seeing a hell of a lot more of Pete than you are of me.”

Buttigieg, 38, built his presidential bid on calls to pass the torch to a new generation of leaders, something Biden himself called “absolutely essential.” He was the first openly gay major party candidate to win delegates in a bid for the White House, and his campaign was aided by the supportive presence of his husband, Chasten.

If he is confirmed, the first Washington chapter of Buttigieg’s political story will be at a vast agency long viewed as a solid, if unflashy, perch that could provide an opportunity to make a lasting mark.

Biden’s promise to pursue vast new investments in transportation and other infrastructure, while moving to sharply cut greenhouse gas emissions, will require a deft touch on questions involving technology, labor and partisanship on Capitol Hill.

Whether Buttigieg, a former Rhodes scholar and McKinsey and Co. consultant with a wonkish eye for policy but no real Washington experience, finds success in that and other challenges could play a significant role in the new president’s early successes or disappointments.

The transportation post could also provide Buttigieg with a chance to make inroads with Black voters, a slice of the population that showed little enthusiasm for his presidential bid. He faced criticism over the shooting death of a Black man by a white police officer in South Bend, as well as questions over diversity on the city’s police force.

The top transportation job offers a chance to confront the nation’s history of constructing highways through disadvantaged neighborhoods, and what advocates say are the lasting social, economic, and environmental consequences of doing so.

The transportation job will also provide a steep learning curve and sheer test of management skills. Buttigieg would oversee about 55,000 employees at the department, roughly half the population of South Bend. Some transportation experts have raised questions about Buttigieg’s lack of experience in the nitty-gritty, often-dense realm of federal transportation policy.

The sprawling department with a budget of almost $90 billion funds highways and transit systems, runs the air traffic control system, guarantees the safety of aircraft and airlines, and regulates a trucking industry that employs millions of people.

One of the mot pressing tasks ahead at the department will be helping to rebuild the nation’s transportation networks, which have been battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

As passengers have stayed home and revenue has plummeted, airlines have laid of tens of thousands of employees and major transit agencies are planning deep cuts in service for the coming year. State transportation agencies responsible for roads and bridges have projected shortfalls in the billions.

Washington Post

McConnell congratulates Biden, urges others to accept the vote

Breaking with President Trump’s drive to overturn his election loss, Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky on Tuesday congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his victory and began a campaign to keep fellow Republicans from joining a last-ditch effort to reverse the outcome when Congress tallies the results next month.

Although McConnell’s moves came weeks after Biden was declared the winner, they amounted to clear effort by the majority leader, who is the most powerful Republican in Congress, to put an end to his party’s attempts to sow doubt about the election. They were also a bid to avoid a messy partisan spectacle on the floor of the House that could divide Republicans at the start of the new Congress, pitting those loyal to Trump against institutionalists.

“Many of us hoped that the presidential election would yield a different result, but our system of government has processes to determine who will be sworn in on Jan. 20,” McConnell said in a speech on the Senate floor. “The Electoral College has spoken. So today, I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden.”

A short time later, on a private call with Senate Republicans, McConnell and his top deputies pleaded with their colleagues not to join members of the House in objecting to the election results on Jan. 6, when Congress meets to ratify the Electoral College’s decision, according to three people familiar with the remarks.

A small group of House members, led by Representative Mo Brooks of Alabama, plans to use a constitutional process to object to the inclusion of five key battleground states that day. There is almost no chance they would succeed, but if they could convince at least one senator to join them, they could turn the counting session into a chaotic last stand for Trump.

So far, no senator has committed to joining them. And though McConnell could not stop one of them from doing so if they wished, he made clear that the challenge would be futile and embarrassing for the Senate.

New York Times

Romney says Trump has made GOP’s course uncertain

Senator Mitt Romney, Republican of Utah, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, and the lone GOP senator to vote for Trump’s impeachment last year, said Tuesday that Trump’s presidency has thrown his party’s core principles into doubt.

Romney made the remark in an interview on “CBS This Morning,” one day after the Electoral College affirmed Biden’s election victory.

“Well, I think the party is uncertain of the course that we’re going to take going forward,” Romney said. “The principles that have long been the hallmark of my party are very much in question, which is: Do we believe in balancing the budget? Do we believe in standing up to people like Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin? Are we committed to the principle that character counts?”

“These are all things that I think we’re going to have to decide over the coming years,” he said.

Public opinion polls show more than three-quarters of registered Republican voters do not believe Biden’s victory is legitimate. Romney acknowledged Tuesday that the president-elect is in “a very difficult position” due to that dynamic, which he described as “a result of President Trump’s efforts to try to overturn the will of the people.”

“But now you’ve had every court say that President Trump does not have a case. You have the electoral college, that has voted. It’s very clear that President-elect Biden will become our next president. And it’s time to move on,” Romney said.

Washington Post