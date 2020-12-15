Even if you get the vaccine, you should still wear a mask, experts say

But public health officials and experts say the public should continue to wear masks, even after they’re vaccinated.

With the rollout of vaccines beginning, it’s understandable that people might be looking forward to a day when they can get their shots and then take off their masks.

Oh, for the feeling of fresh air on the lower part of your face!

“While experts learn more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide under real-life conditions, it will be important for everyone to continue using all the tools available to us to help stop this pandemic,” the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. That includes getting the vaccine, plus continuing measures like wearing a mask, washing hands often, and staying at least 6 feet away from others.

“There is not enough information currently available to say if or when CDC will stop recommending that people wear masks and avoid close contact with others,” the CDC says.

One key reason is that while the vaccines have been shown to prevent illness, it’s not clear how well they will keep people from spreading the virus.

There is a possibility that some vaccinated people, while not developing any symptoms, will still be infected and then could silently transmit the virus.

That could keep the virus spreading in communities, putting unvaccinated people in danger.

The CDC says “experts continue to conduct more studies” on whether vaccines also prevent people from spreading the virus.

“Preventing severe disease is easiest, preventing mild disease is harder, and preventing all infections is the hardest,” Deepta Bhattacharya, an immunologist at the University of Arizona, told The New York Times last week. “If [a vaccine is] 95% effective at preventing symptomatic disease, it’s going to be something less than that in preventing all infections, for sure.”

“It’s possible that someone could get the vaccine but could still be an asymptomatic carrier. They may not show symptoms, but they have the virus in their nasal passageway so that if they’re speaking, breathing, sneezing and so on, they can still transmit it to others. This is the main reason why we can’t stop wearing masks right after we get the vaccine,” said Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and professor who is a CNN analyst.

The question, the Times reported, is whether the antibodies generated in the body by the vaccines, which appear to be able to keep people from getting ill, can mobilize quickly enough to a person’s nose to prevent newly introduced virus from blooming there and then spreading through sneezing or breathing.

“It’s a race: It depends whether the virus can replicate faster, or the immune system can control it faster,” Marion Pepper, an immunologist at the University of Washington in Seattle, told the Times. “It’s a really important question.”

Peter Marks, head of the FDA’s office that oversees vaccines, said Monday in an interview with the Journal of the American Medical Association that the National Institutes of Health is discussing a study to examine vaccination’s effect on asymptomatic transmission.

“My hope is that - since in animal studies it does look like these vaccines led to cessation of asymptomatic shedding - that will hopefully be the case, but we don’t know for sure,” he said.

Experts also pointed out other reasons to wear masks, including the fact that the vaccine is not 100 percent effective (the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and Moderna vaccines are 95 percent and 94 percent effective, respectively) and it’s unclear how long the protection offered by the vaccine will last.

