Fauci says vaccinate Biden, Harris, Trump, Pence

Mr. Biden told reporters in Delaware on Tuesday that Fauci, who will be his chief medical adviser, “recommends I get the vaccine sooner than later.”

“For security reasons, I really feel strongly that we should get them vaccinated as soon as we possibly can,” he said on “Good Morning America” Tuesday. “You want him fully protected as he enters into the presidency in January.”

As the mass vaccination campaign entered its second day in the United States, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said it was his “strong recommendation” that President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris receive a COVID-19 vaccine quickly.

“I want to just make sure we do it by the numbers,” Mr. Biden said. “When I do it, you’ll have notice and we’ll do it publicly.”

A vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was given emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday, and a second vaccine, made by Moderna, is expected to be authorized later this week. The first shots have generally gone to frontline health care workers.

Fauci said he would also recommend that President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence get the vaccine, even though the president has already had COVID-19.

“You still want to protect people who are very important to our country right now,” Fauci said. “Even though the president himself was infected and he has, likely, antibodies that likely would be protective, we’re not sure how long that protection lasts.

So to be doubly sure, I would recommend that he get vaccinated as well as the vice president.”

At a briefing on Monday, Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, said that the president would “receive the vaccine as soon as his medical team determines it’s best,” but that he was not yet scheduled to do so. She added that “some senior administration officials” would take the vaccine publicly in the coming days in order to “instill that confidence” in it, but she did not say who would do so.

Pence, officials said, has not yet taken the vaccine, but may also take it publicly in the coming days. McEnany said that the number of White House staffers receiving the vaccine would be “a very limited group of people,” a shift that came after The New York Times reported on Sunday that there was a plan in place to try and vaccinate everyone who worked in the West Wing.

New York Times

One-fourth of US still unlikely to get vaccinated

As the United States begins the most ambitious vaccination drive in its history, with images of relieved health care workers getting a shot in the arm flashing across TV screens and news sites, fresh data revealed that more than one-quarter of Americans say they probably or definitely would not take a coronavirus vaccine.

That is according to a survey released on Tuesday by the Kaiser Family Foundation, which found that Republican, rural, and Black Americans are among the most hesitant to be vaccinated.

The skepticism, while not totally unanticipated, still represents a challenge as the country tries to tamp down exploding infections, hospitalizations, and deaths. On the same day as the first inoculations were administered, the United States passed 300,000 deaths — more than any other country.

The country is averaging more than 2,400 deaths a day, even more than in the spring. More than twice as many deaths are being announced each day than just a month ago.

The survey was conducted between Nov. 30 and Dec. 8 among a nationally representative random sample of 1,676 adults ages 18 and older (including interviews with 298 Hispanic adults and 390 non-Hispanic Black adults).

It is the first report from a new “COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor” that the Kaiser foundation has established to deeply examine the public’s views about coronavirus vaccination, and to track experiences in getting shots. Such information will be essential for public health experts who are trying to encourage vaccination.

Over all, 71 percent of respondents said they definitely would get a vaccine, an 8 percent increase from what Kaiser found in a September survey. Roughly a third (34 percent) now want the vaccine as soon as possible.

Another 39 percent said they would wait to see how the vaccine works out for other people before getting it themselves. Nine percent would get the vaccine only if it is required for work, school, or another activity. Twelve percent said they would probably not take a vaccine, and 15 percent said they would definitely not get vaccinated — even if it was free and determined to be safe by scientists.

Different groups are hesitant for different reasons, the survey found. Black Americans appear most worried about side effects, or that they could get COVID-19 from the vaccine.

Nearly one in four Republicans “don’t want to get vaccinated because they don’t believe COVID poses a serious threat,” said Mollyann Brodie, the executive vice president of the foundation.

“It will be a real challenge to undo COVID denialism among this slice of President Trump’s political base,” she added.

New York Times

Over-the-counter coronavirus test authorized

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to the first over-the-counter coronavirus test on Tuesday, ensuring Americans will soon be able to get rapid test results at home.

Patients will not need a prescription for the antigen test, a nasal swab produced by Ellume, an Australian digital diagnostics company. The approval paves the way for a critical new diagnostic tool that will allow people to quarantine more quickly after becoming ill.

The test can be used by people 16 or older or on children older than 2 if administered by an adult. The FDA approved a prescription version of a similar at-home test last month and plans to clear more soon.

The FDA warned that, as with any test, a small percentage of Ellume results may be false. Patients without symptoms who test positive should take a second test for confirmation and then quarantine.

Ellume has already begun producing the tests and plans to ship more than 100,000 tests per day starting next month. The company aims to manufacture and deliver 20 million tests in the first half of 2021.

Washington Post

Colo., N.J., must reevaluate indoor religious services

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered lower federal courts in Colorado and New Jersey to reexamine state restrictions on indoor religious services to combat the coronavirus in light of the justices’ recent ruling in favor of churches and synagogues in New York.

The high court’s unsigned decisions did not rule that limits imposed by Colorado Governor Jared Polis and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy were improper. But they did throw out federal district court rulings that rejected challenges to the limits.

The High Plains Harvest Church in the rural town of Ault in northern Colorado sued Polis, while a Catholic priest and a rabbi challenged the restrictions in New Jersey.

Associated Press