Mass. reports 3,720 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 55 new deaths

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 55 to 11,190, the Department of Public Health reported.

The new cases brought the state’s total to 286,866.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 3,720 Tuesday, while the seven-day average climbed to 4,745.













On Tuesday, the state said 72,587 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 1,834 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The public health department also reported that 61,236 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 9.68 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 2,992 people, bringing that total to 303,783.

Advertisement





The state also reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 5.9 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The state said the rate would be 7.72 percent if the effect of college testing programs - in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases - is factored out.

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose from 1,644 to 1,684. The lowest that metric has been is 140.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

In related news, a University of Massachusetts model predicts the number of coronavirus cases reported in Massachusetts will continue to rise, then stabilize around early January. The model only covers four weeks, but the closely watched University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model, which attempts to look farther into the future, envisions a scenario where cases will begin to drop in mid-January.

Advertisement

Peter Bailey-Wells of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.