Traces of coronavirus in Mass. wastewater tick down for one region, up in another

The amount of coronavirus found in wastewater at the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority’s Deer Island treatment plant ticked downward for the northern section of the MWRA system, which includes Boston, but were slightly higher for the southern section, new data show.

The latest tests, which were conducted up until Monday, come after levels last week reached their highest recorded since the pandemic began.

The seven-day average of virus detections appears to have begun leveling off for both sections.