Genocide education is not an issue of the past

I proudly testified in support of state Senator Michael Rodrigues’s legislation on genocide education because my own family suffered these atrocities firsthand. My grandparents fled the Armenian genocide and were separated on different continents before being reunited in America. They held so much pride for their adopted home. Their sons would serve in the military and serve their communities, always grateful for this land of opportunity. It is the American story: Out of the darkest chapters comes our collective hope.

Twice this year, Kevin Cullen has called attention to the overlooked and overdue issue of genocide education in Massachusetts ( ”Genocide’s lessons,” Metro, Dec. 11; “A mandatory history lesson,” Metro, Jan. 28). Now more than ever, we need to have honest conversations about how we discuss genocide and teach its genesis to our children.

As a former state representative, I know how difficult it can be to juggle the many important bills facing our legislators. But this is not an idle issue. Hate crimes are rising in the United States. Contempt still fuels oppression across the globe, including the acts of aggression by Turkey and Azerbaijan that threaten Armenia right now.

We are all familiar with George Santayana’s warning that “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” We have a moral obligation to teach our students the abominations in our history and not shirk from them.

All of us — children and adults alike — should study these events and their growth from ideas, to words, to horrific actions. This is not a priority of the past, but an imperative for our future.

Peter J. Koutoujian

Waltham

The writer is the sheriff of Middlesex County.