Perfidious party digs in to fight election result

With a steadily increasing minority participation in the democratic process, many in the GOP see voter suppression as their only chance to remain viable. From their vantage point, they probably feel that they have learned the “right” lesson from the election. Voter suppression is operationalized in many different ways. I expect that we will see increasingly novel ways to discourage minority voting in the future.

If the overriding concern is preserving our democracy, then the Globe’s editorial “Republicans learn the wrong lessons from the election” (Dec. 3) is right on point. Unfortunately, I fear that many Republicans will see the election as more proof of what they fear: that demographics is indeed destiny.

Oh, the Republicans have learned their lesson, all right

Advertisement

Jim Cain

Wakefield





The goal: Stay in power at any cost

Re “The GOP and the future of democracy in America” by Steven Livingston and W. Lance Bennett (Opinion, Dec. 3): When a party believes the ends justify the means and the means is not democracy, then democracy falls by the wayside.

The Republican Party is made up of a coalition of groups whose aims are to get their way, not to promote a democratic society. Republican leadership is more concerned with staying in power at any cost.

David Goodman

Winchester





We lack will to hold people accountable

Why does the GOP continue its attacks on democracy, including the recent attempted subversion of the election led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton? Because there is no downside — no fear of the ballot box, because these actions only inflame a party base that seems to reside in an alternate reality; and no fear of any political or legal fallout. Certainly these are people without shame.

What should happen is that Paxton and every member of Congress who signed on to an amicus brief in this effort should be disbarred and fined for bringing to the Supreme Court a meritless suit that attacks our bedrock principles of federalism. But no, we don’t have the stomach for it. Our indignation and outrage only go so far as words.

Advertisement

Our lack of action to teach these people that attacks on democracy have consequences will prove to be our undoing just as much as the GOP’s foul deeds will.

Robert Littlefield

Provincetown