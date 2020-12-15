State AGs unfriend Facebook

The suits would force Facebook to relinquish its control of Instagram and WhatsApp — a necessary, yet insufficient, first step to restore competition to the social media marketplace, and to end Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s ability to ignore user privacy and inflame social divisions with no fear of commercial consequences.

The Federal Trade Commission and the 48 attorneys general who filed antitrust suits against Facebook last week are right: The massive and monopolistic social media giant needs to be broken up — broken up to protect other social media companies, who can’t effectively compete with Facebook, but also broken up to protect the company’s 2.5 billion users themselves, a third of the world’s population, who will ultimately suffer if Facebook faces no competitive pressure to respect user privacy, and to guard the platform against misinformation.

The complaints detail the already well-known and long history of anticompetitive business practices, including beating competitors by simply swallowing them up, thus limiting consumer choice. In the complaints filed by the attorneys general, Instagram founder Kevin Systrom is quoted saying that the company’s acquisition by Facebook was all but inevitable because it was in the media giant’s lane.

“Will he go into destroy mode if I say no?” Systrom asked an investor, referring to Zuckerberg and his $1 billion offer. “Bottom line I don’t think we’ll ever escape the wrath of Mark . . . it just depends how long we avoid it.”

The FTC complaint quoted correspondence by Zuckerberg to other executives expressing a desire to buy Instagram because it had become too competitive. Even Facebook’s own employees turned to Instagram more than Facebook to share photos, he noted, calling the loss of that competitive edge “really scary and why we might want to consider paying a lot of money for this.”

Facebook denies any anticompetitive or illegal behavior in its acquisition of the companies.

But its actions are paying off financially. Facebook and Google, which should also be broken up, account for more than half of the total market share of US digital ad revenue — while the combined share of ad revenue from newspapers, radio, magazines, and local television stations is less than 21 percent, according to The Wall Street Journal.

And despite the pandemic-fueled recession that caused most businesses to slash ad spending, Facebook’s share of advertising grew. Struggling businesses turned to online ads, which are cheaper than those placed in traditional media platforms. Meanwhile, the social media company welcomed political advertising even as it failed to guard against the spread of dangerous misinformation.

Zuckerberg saw this type of lawsuit coming, if not the source. Last year, when breaking up Facebook was a central part of Senator Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign platform, Zuckerberg made clear that he expected to win a court battle against a Warren administration to keep Facebook intact, or at least go down swinging.

Zuckerberg has shown that he will fight to put profits over the public good time and time again, and the FTC and the attorneys general from 46 states, the District of Columbia, and the US territory of Guam are right to step in.

Some business analysts question whether breaking up Facebook is necessary or even wise, pointing out that Facebook still has a number of competitors, like Twitter, WeChat, TikTok, and others, and noting that many social media start-ups seek to be acquired by larger companies not only to boost their bottom lines but also to better innovate.

“Facebook’s superior resources and expertise took Instagram from a modest and glitchy app to one with a billion users as of 2018,” said Jessica Melugin, associate director of the Competitive Enterprise Institute’s Center for Technology and Innovation, adding that the FTC approved that deal. “Facebook took a risky bet on Instagram, whose owners were compensated to the tune of $1 billion.”

But this is about basic antitrust principles. A corporate entity shouldn’t be able to kill competition by acquisition — thus robbing consumers of more choices in the marketplace — all while failing to adequately police its own lucrative platform for dangerous misinformation and hate speech and still leaving users susceptible to data breaches that threaten their privacy. Indeed, just because a service is free doesn’t mean its monopolistic practices can’t hurt consumers. This year’s election provided yet another example of how Facebook has failed to live up to the responsibility of its ubiquity; its very size seems to have insulated it from any competitive pressure to do a better job combating propaganda and incitement.

The FTC and attorneys general lawsuits may not solve every problem Facebook presents. But they serve as an opening salvo.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board.