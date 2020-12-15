There should still be a place for outdoor dining in Boston

Re “Walsh plans for outdoor dining in 2021” by Janelle Nanos (Business, Dec. 11): Outdoor dining has been shut down for the winter for 550 restaurants. I can understand the problems that come up when 415 restaurants are using public space for their patio dining, but what about the other establishments that use private areas? Some of these restaurants spent a lot of money on heaters in October and then were told to close down in December. To be allowed to serve outside on warm days would be a lifeline for them.

Global warming has brought with it milder winters. Often the temperature in Boston climbs to 50 degrees by noon. We New Englanders should be hearty enough to put on warm coats or ski jackets and enjoy some hot lunches in the winter sunshine.