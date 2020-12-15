All teams will be eligible for Hockey East tournament, conference announces

All have had games postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with some squads dealing with positive test results. Others have managed to stay virus-free but have been unable to schedule a healthy opponent.

The decision was made as the association continues to deal with changes to the schedule. Some teams have already played six games this season, while others have yet to take the ice and might not play until January.

In the previous two seasons, only the top eight teams qualified for the tournament, with the bottom three done at the end of the regular season. But as recently as the 2017-18 season, all 11 men’s teams qualified for the tournament, with the bottom six teams playing a best-of-three opening round, while the top five teams received a bye to the quarterfinals, which were also best-of-three.

The league also announced that each game played during the regular season will count toward the conference standings. Initially, while all games were scheduled within the league, some were considered to be “flex” games, which would have been designated as non-conference games and would not count toward the standings. But with the postponements piling up, and a desire for teams to play 20 conference games for the men and 18 for the women’s programs, the league decided to count all contests as league games.

“The 2020-21 season has presented new challenges each day and Hockey East has done everything in our power to ensure a safe and fulfilling experience for our student-athletes in this difficult year,” Hockey East commissioner Steve Metcalf said in a statement. “Inviting all teams into the Hockey East Tournament, and using all games played to determine seeding, gives our players the best possible experience of postseason competition while respecting the importance of each regular-season game.”

