Rookie Payton Pritchard solid in Celtics’ preseason loss to 76ers

▪ The Celtics were missing Kemba Walker, Daniel Theis and Tristan Thompson, but this wasn’t the most encouraging performance from their available players. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined to go 5 for 24 from the field and 1 for 9 on 3-pointers, play was generally sloppy, and Boston never found a rhythm. It’s the preseason, so it doesn’t matter that much, but it’s an accelerated preseason, with just one exhibition left. The opening few weeks could be rocky.

The Celtics opened the preseason with a 108-99 loss to the 76ers in Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Rookie point guard Payton Pritchard had 16 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists for the Celtics, and point guard Jeff Teague scored 18 points.

▪ The Celtics went 10 deep in the first half, but first-round pick Aaron Nesmith was not among them. Coach Brad Stevens generally warns against reading into preseason substitution patterns. Sometimes he likes to give a bench player an extended opportunity in one game before rotating that chance in the next one. Still, it was a bit surprising, especially considering the Celtics were missing three key rotation players and that there are only two preseason games. Nesmith, the 14th overall pick of last month’s draft, is one of the best shooters on the team and could be a candidate to provide some needed scoring punch.

He checked in with 7:07 left in the third quarter and hit a 3-pointer about a minute later before missing his next two. He added a pair of hustle plays, soaring in for a put-back as he was fouled, and then recovering after being beaten by 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey and swatting his shot out of bounds.

▪ Pritchard, however, had several promising moments throughout the game. He hit a quick baseline jumper once he checked in, and later led a fast break and fed Robert Williams for a pretty alley-oop. In the second half he drilled a nice catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from the right arc. If he can be an energizer who plays about 10 minutes off the bench each night, it would be a boost for Boston. He plays hard and seems to remain under control despite his pace.

▪ Theis missed the game because of back soreness. He said he thinks it was just a result of a workout and that he should be back to full strength within a few days. As expected, Thompson (hamstring), Walker (knee) and Romeo Langford (wrist) also sat out.

▪ Teague, a career 35.6 percent 3-point shooter, was 4 for 4 from beyond the arc. Although he did not register a rebound, assist or steal, he generally looked smooth and comfortable on offense, which will be quite important while Walker is out.

▪ Marcus Smart took two charges in the first half of a preseason game, including one against the 76ers massive center, Joel Embiid. So, nothing unusual here, really.

▪ It was a pretty ugly first half for Brown. The fifth-year wing was just 1 for 11 with three turnovers, although he did manage to snag eight rebounds. One ugly preseason half is hardly reason for concern, but with Walker out and Gordon Hayward gone, the Celtics’ hopes to stay near the top of the East will hinge on Brown complementing Tatum as a true rising star.

▪ Javonte Green joined Tatum, Brown, Smart and Robert Williams in the starting lineup. Green played less than 500 minutes as a 26-year-old rookie last season. His contract does not become fully guaranteed until February, so the Celtics could use the next few weeks as an evaluation period before deciding if they’d like to use that final roster spot on someone else. The springy wing had a few nice first-half moments, though. He started the game by hitting a 3-pointer from the right arc, then soared in for a one-handed alley-oop on a fast-break after a Brown steal.

▪ In the first half the Celtics looked like, well, a team that was missing several key pieces and had just started practicing less than two weeks ago. They committed 12 turnovers and shot just 35.7 percent from the field.

▪ It was certainly an unusual environment. The 76ers put large tarps over the seats so the lack of fans wouldn’t be so glaring. Fake fan noise was pumped in. But since the Orlando bubble prepared us for environments like this one, it also felt sort of normal, which, in itself, is pretty weird.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.