League decides that postseason will not include local bubbles

Teams will be allowed to continue paying for players who want to move into a hotel to avoid the risk of catching COVID-19 from family or roommates throughout the postseason, according to the memo.

“Clubs may not require players and staff to stay at a hotel in their local area,” reads a league memo obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press. “This decision is based upon an analysis of the frequency of positive cases in the league compared to the risk of significant spread among players and staff gathered for an extensive period of time at one hotel.”

NFL teams won’t be allowed to create local bubbles during the postseason by mandating that players stay in a hotel, except for the night before a game.

When teams stay in hotels before games, players and staff now will be required to wear a tracing device until they return to their rooms for the night whether staying at home or on the road.

The NFL also reminded teams that gathering socially at team hotels remains prohibited, while requirements to wear masks and physical distance from each other are still in effect.

In the postseason, teams will be reimbursed for using two planes to travel to road games. The limits on how many people can travel remain unchanged, and the NFL reminded teams to assign seats strategically to reduce risks of spreading the virus.

The NFL and NFL Players Association also agreed to update COVID-19 protocols adding a new test, clearing people to work game days, extending the time for people testing positive but asymptomatic to return, and extending testing to players’ family and their service providers, according to the memo.

Anyone testing positive but showing no symptoms will not be allowed to return until after 10 days pass from the day the positive test was collected, with the team doctor notifying Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer. Previously, asymptomatic players or staff could return after two consecutive negative PCR tests.

Anyone testing positive under the new Mesa Accula Rapid PCR test must be tested again and placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list that day rather than waiting a day for the other test result. This new test also will be used to clear close contacts the day before games and on game day.

Starting this week, anyone clearing testing on game day will be able to take part on game days.

But anyone testing positive first must clear isolation before being able to play. That player can’t travel with the team or stay at the team hotel the night before a game. Someone counted as a high-risk close contact can play if game day is the first day out of the five-day isolation period.

Newly acquired players can play if their sixth day of entry testing falls on game day but also can’t travel or interact with the team until that day.

“Even as infection rates decreased across the league during the last two weeks, we continue to see community exposure as the primary means of infection for club personnel,” the memo reads.

That’s why teams are “strongly encouraged” to arrange testing immediately at least twice a week for players’ family or roommates and people hired by players such as barbers, personal chefs, chiropractors, masseuses, and stretching assistants.

Jets boot Castillo

The New York Jets released kicker Sergio Castillo after he missed three of his four field goal attempts at Seattle last Sunday.

Castillo had been filling in for Sam Ficken, who’s on injured reserve with a strained groin but could be cleared to practice this week. The Jets claimed kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers from Jacksonville on Monday, signaling Castillo’s likely departure.

Sergio Castillo missed three field-goal attempts Sunday. LINDSEY WASSON/Associated Press

Castillo was signed to the Jets’ practice squad on Oct. 14 and to the active roster two weeks later when Ficken initially injured his groin. Castillo went 6 for 7 on field goals — with the only miss a blocked kick — and made all four of his extra points in three games before Ficken returned.

But Ficken was re-injured and Castillo struggled in the past three games. He missed four of six field goal tries, including attempts from 37, 41 and 43 yards in the 40-3 loss to the Seahawks, and was 2 for 3 on extra points. In six games overall with the Jets, Castillo was 8 for 13 on field goals.

McCaffrey still hurting

It looks like Christian McCaffrey’s injury-riddled season will continue, with Panthers coach Matt Rhule not expecting to have the running back when Carolina visits Green Bay on Saturday. McCaffrey missed six games with a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 2, three with a shoulder injury suffered in his return against Kansas City, and missed Sunday’s 32-27 loss to Denver with a thigh injury … The Steelers signed offensive lineman Danny Isidora off Kansas City’s practice squad, boosting a group in need of healthy bodies. Left guard Matt Feiler (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve Monday. His replacement, rookie Kevin Dotson, is battling a shoulder injury, and right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor hurt his ankle in Sunday’s loss to Buffalo.

Trouble for Tampa?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones had finger surgery on Tuesday. Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The Buccaneers put kicker Ryan Succop, punter Bradley Pinion, and long snapper Zach Triner on the reserve/COVID-19 list, leaving doubt as to whether Tampa Bay will have any of its special teams starters Sunday against the Falcons. Also, running back Ronald Jones had surgery to put in a pin in his left pinkie finger Tuesday, according to reports. He broke the finger early in Sunday’s win over the Vikings. Jones returned to action and ran for 80 yards on 18 carries … The Raiders put rookie wideout Henry Ruggs III on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, meaning Las Vegas won’t have his services when it hosts the Chargers on Thursday night.

Edwards charged with assault

Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female stemming from an incident at the Hilton Charlotte City Center hotel on Oct. 17, according to a spokesperson for the Mecklenburg County (N.C.) District Attorney’s Office. According to police documents, officers responded to reports of a woman hitting a man and scratching his forehead. Edwards and a woman were both determined to have bruises and scratches and both were listed as victims. Court documents, obtained by TMZ, say the woman accused Edwards of hitting her eye and dragging her out of his hotel room after she began recording him during an argument. The woman claimed to be pregnant at the time of the attack and required hospitalization.

Tweet deleted

Cleveland safety Andrew Sendejo sustained a concussion Monday night late in the fourth quarter after a collision at the goal line with Ravens rookie running back J.K. Dobbins on a 2-point conversion attempt. Hours after Baltimore’s win, Dobbins posted about the play on his Twitter account. “Boy better bring his big boy britches next time, because I’m coming strong every run,” Dobbins wrote before deleting his message. After seeing fans respond to his tweet about Sendejo, Dobbins, who played at Ohio State and has numerous fans in the Cleveland area, walked back his message … Baltimore could have Dez Bryant in the lineup against Jacksonville on Sunday after activating the receiver off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Bryant missed two games after testing positive just before a Dec. 8 game against Dallas, his former team … Former linebacker Chris Spielman, the team’s career leader in tackles, is joining the Lions as a special assistant reporting to president and CEO Rod Wood and will participate in interviews to replace fired GM Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia.

Rooney Award finalists announced

Matthew Slater is in the running for a prestigious honor. Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Baltimore defensive end Calais Campbell is a three-time finalist for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award announced by the NFL. Since 2014, the award has been given each year to a player best demonstrating on-field sportsmanship with fair play, respecting the game and opponents and integrity in competition. Finalists include four players from each conference. Patriots special teams maven Matthew Slater, Indianapolis defensive end Justin Houston, and Pittsburgh defensive tackle Cameron Heyward are the other finalists from the AFC. The NFC finalists are Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, Tampa Bay linebacker Lavonte David, Philadelphia center Jason Kelce, and San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk.