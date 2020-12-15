Mets sign catcher James McCann to four-year, $40.6m contract

Free agent catcher James McCann signed a $40.6 million, four-year contract with the New York Mets on Tuesday, joining a team now ready to spend big to build a winner. McCann, 30, was an All-Star with the White Sox in 2019 and this season set career highs in batting average (.289), on-base percentage (.360), and slugging percentage (.536). Steve Cohen bought the Mets last month for $2.42 billion last month said he would consider it disappointing if the Mets don’t win the World Series in the next three to five years. McCann hit .273 with 18 home runs and 60 RBIs in 2019. McCann will take over for Wilson Ramos as the Mets’ full-time catcher … The Texas Rangers signed free agent outfielder David Dahl to a $2.7 million, one-year contract after Colorado didn’t offer him a contract coming off right shoulder surgery. Dahl hit .183 with no homers and nine RBIs while spending about a month of the pandemic-shortened 60-game regular season on the injured list. He was a National League All-Star in 2019, hitting .302 with 15 homers and 61 RBIs … The Seattle Mariners bolstered their bullpen by acquiring righthanded reliever Rafael Montero from the Rangers. Montero, 30, was the Rangers’ closer for most of last season after Jose Leclerc was sidelined for the season because of a right shoulder injury after just two appearances. Montero appeared in 17 games and was 8-for-8 in save situations. Montero was 0-1 with a 4.08 ERA. Seattle sent 17-year-old righthanded pitching prospect Jose Corniell and a player to be named to the Rangers.

Keyontae Johnson collapsed coming out of a timeout in a game against Florida State over the weekend. Matt Stamey/Associated Press

Florida men’s basketball forward Keyontae Johnson is speaking with family members and doctors and was even able to FaceTime his teammates, his parents said Tuesday in a statement released by the school. Nika and Marrecus Johnson added that they “feel so much love and support from everyone.” Johnson remains in stable condition at UF Health in Gainesville. He collapsed on the court during a game at Florida State on Saturday. USA Today on Monday quoted Johnson’s grandfather, Larry DeJarnett, as saying the player had been in a medically induced coma. The Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year crumpled to the floor coming out a timeout and received emergency medical attention … UCLA postponed its men’s basketball game against Long Beach State out of “an abundance of caution” based on COVID-19 protocols within the Long Beach program. It’s the second time the game has been postponed. The teams were originally scheduled to play at Pauley Pavilion on Nov. 30, but that game was called off for the same reason … Paige Bueckers scored 25 points in her second game for No. 3 UConn, and the visiting Huskies beat Seton Hall, 92-65, in their return to the Big East. UConn (2-0, 1-0) rejoined the conference on July 1 after a seven-year stint in the American Athletic Conference.

Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, and Ohio State will enter championship weekend in position to make the College Football Playoff with very little drama. The top five teams were locked into their places for the fourth straight week, with the Crimson Tide (10-0) leading the way as it prepares to play Florida for the Southeastern Conference championship. The Fighting Irish (10-0) are second and Clemson is third going into their Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. Ohio State (5-0) is fourth going into the Big Ten title game against Northwestern, and Texas A&M is on deck at No. 5 … The Indiana-Purdue rivalry game has been canceled again. Both schools had to pull out of last week’s regularly scheduled battle for the Old Oaken Bucket because of COVID-19 issues. It will be the first time in-state rivals have not met in a football season since the Spanish flu pandemic forced cancellations in 1918 and ’19 … The first bowl game scheduled to played this season has been canceled. The Frisco Bowl scheduled for Saturday was called off because SMU is having COVID-19 issues. The Mustangs were scheduled to play Texas-San Antonio in Frisco, Texas. UTSA will instead play in the First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on SMU’s campus outside Dallas on Dec. 26 against an opponent to be determined.

Northeast-10 cancels winter sports

The Northeast-10 became the latest collegiate conference to cancel a complete season, as it announced Tuesday it won’t conduct a formal winter sports season and championship competition because of the coronavirus pandemic. Impacted sports involve competition for both men and women in basketball, indoor track & field, and swimming & diving as well as men’s ice hockey. The member schools include Bentley, Stonehill, Assumption, Franklin Pierce, Pace, Saint Anselm’s, Southern New Hampshire University, and American International College. Last month, the Ivy League and the Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference canceled their respective winter sports seasons because of COVID-19 issues … A federal judge approved a settlement between Brown University and student-athletes who had challenged the Ivy League school’s decision to drop several women’s varsity sports. US District Judge John McConnell Jr. signed off on the agreement, ending more than two decades of legal battles centering on gender discrimination in collegiate athletics. The settlement originally announced in September restores the women’s equestrian and women’s fencing teams to varsity status, and calls for an end to a 1998 legal agreement ensuring gender equity in varsity sports at Brown on Aug. 31, 2024. “While we wish we could have convinced Brown to restore all five teams, we were able to hammer out an agreement that has restored at least two and will hold the line against any more cuts for the next four years,” said Lynette Labinger, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island … Hockey East announced that all its teams will qualify for their respective league tournament as the association continues to deal with changes to the schedule because of COVID-19. Some teams have already played six games this season, with the BC women playing eight, while three across the men’s and women’s leagues have yet to take the ice and might not play until January. In the previous two seasons, only the top eight teams qualified for the men’s tournament, with the bottom three done at the end of the regular season. The women’s tournament included eight of its 10 teams last season, its quarterfinal round expanding to a best-of-three in 2015.

MISCELLANY

Mayweather elected to Boxing Hall of Fame

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is headed for the International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum. Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather, who captured 11 world titles in five weight divisions and retired unbeaten, former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, and Laila Ali have been elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum. Ali, the daughter of boxing great Muhammad Ali, also retired unbeaten with a 24-0 record (21 KOs). The class of 2021 also includes former Olympic champion boxer Andre Ward. Among those elected posthumously were lightweight champion Davey Moore and journalist George Kimball, who wrote for the Boston Herald and Boston Phoenix … Bruce Seals, who played five years of pro basketball between the ABA and NBA, then spent three decades influencing the lives of countless youth at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dorchester, died Tuesday. He was 67. He most recently lived in Malden. Seals came to Boston in 1990 when his wife, the former Shirley Ann Gallien, took a job in Waltham. Seeing an opening for an athletic director at the since-renamed Marr Boys and Girls Club in Dorchester, he applied and got the job, remaining there for the rest of his life. Additionally, Seals was an assistant coach with the Emerson College men’s basketball team for 17 years (1994–2011), before leaving to spend six years in the same role at Emmanuel.