MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo staying put, agrees to record extension with Bucks

The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo had until Monday to sign the Bucks’ supermax extension offer. If he turned it down, Antetokounmpo could have become a free agent after the upcoming season.

“I’m blessed to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years,” the two-time reigning MVP tweeted Wednesday.

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo says he’s staying with the Milwaukee Bucks for at least five more seasons.

Although Antetokounmpo didn’t announce the terms of his new deal, The Athletic and Stadium reported that he agreed to a five-year contract worth $228 million.

He will become the sixth NBA player to sign the supermax extension since 2017. To qualify for such a deal, only available from a player’s original team or one that traded for his rookie contract, players must have eight years of service time by the end of their current contract, and must meet one of three criteria: All-NBA in either the most recent season or both seasons before it, Defensive Player of the Year in the most recent season or both seasons before it, or MVP in any of the three previous seasons.

Antetokounmpo meets all three qualifiers.

“This is my home, this is my city,” Antetokounmpo tweeted. “I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it.”

His decision means the Bucks will hang on to their biggest superstar since Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who led Milwaukee to its lone NBA title in 1971, but demanded a trade and was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1975.