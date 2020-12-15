No room for error as door to the playoffs threatens to slam shut on the Patriots

What does coach Bill Belichick have to say about that?

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Patriots now have a 2 percent chance of advancing to the postseason. Winning out would bump their chances only to 10 percent, which means a playoff berth would require significant assistance from other AFC teams in the hunt.

The Baltimore Ravens’ Monday night win over the Cleveland Browns further buried the Patriots’ already gloomy hopes of making the playoffs.

“Well, look, all the external things that we can’t control, there’s no point in worrying about those,” Belichick said Tuesday morning. “We’re going to focus on our preparations for Miami and try to put together the best game plan and preparation that we can to go down to Miami and win.”

Belichick and the Patriots haven’t missed the playoffs since 2008, when the team finished with an 11-5 record and Tom Brady tore his ACL in the season opener. Before that, the last time the Patriots missed the playoffs was 2002, the season following Belichick and Brady’s first Super Bowl title together.

For the Patriots to extend their 11-season of reaching the postseason, a win over the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon is certainly a start. But they’ll need a lot more, too.

Three of the following five scenarios need to happen:

1. Dolphins lose two of their final three games (vs. Patriots, at Raiders, at Bills).

2. Ravens lose two of their final three games (vs. Jaguars, vs. Giants, at Bengals).

3. Raiders lose two of their final three games (vs. Chargers, vs. Dolphins, at Broncos).

4. Colts lose their final three games (vs. Texans, at Steelers, vs. Jaguars) OR Titans lose their final three games (vs. Lions, at Packers, at Texans).

5. Browns lose their final three games (at Giants, at Jets, vs. Steelers).

Belichick, though, says he’s keeping his sights solely on the 1 p.m. Patriots-Dolphins kickoff in Week 15.

“That’s what we’re focused on,” he said.

Not catching on yet

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels defended New England’s receiving corps, which ranks statistically as one of the worst in the NF.

“They work their butts off,” McDaniels said Tuesday morning. “They’re doing what they can each week to prepare and play their best. I couldn’t ask any more of those guys, with their attitude, effort, and approach.”

The Patriots have the third-lowest number of receiving yards in the league, with an average of 198.2 yards per game. Only the Jets (186.5) and Ravens (181.9) average less this season.

The Patriots also have a league-low eight receiving touchdowns, four by wide receivers. Six receivers (Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Adam Thielen, Mike Evans, DK Metcalf, A.J. Brown) and two tight ends (Travis Kelce, Robert Tonyan) have caught more touchdowns than New England.

According to McDaniels, the Patriots have the necessary personnel to win; they just need to set the players up for success. As he often does when he defends Newton, McDaniels gave another reminder that the success of the passing game requires a team effort.

“I don’t worry about this, that, and the other, in terms of weapons and all that,” McDaniels said. “We have enough people here to win. We got to do a better job of executing and putting those guys in positions to be productive.

“They come in here and work their butts off every week. They’ve all made plays and done things to help us win. We have to do more of that as we move forward here in the last few weeks.”

What’s his name?

Quarterback Cam Newton’s list of nicknames has grown quite a bit since the beginning of the season. Among the new additions: “Dolla Dolla Bill” for Belichick, “Small Fry” for 5-foot-6 running back J.J. Taylor, “Sone Sone” for running back Sony Michel, “Jedi” for quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch, “Acai Bowl” for Devin Asiasi, “Gun Show” for wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, “Kicker Guy” for kicker Nick Folk, “Punter Guy” for punter Jake Bailey, “Snapper Guy” for long snapper Joe Cardona, “The Honorable” for specialist Matthew Slater, and “State Farm” for practice-squad quarterback Jake Dolegala … The NFL announced that Slater was named a finalist for a second straight year and third overall for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award announced. The award is given each year to an NFL player best demonstrating on-field sportsmanship with fair play, respecting the game and opponents and integrity in competition.

