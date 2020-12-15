Northeast-10 Conference votes to cancel winter sports season

The Northeast-10 became the latest collegiate conference to cancel a complete season, as it announced Tuesday it won’t conduct a formal winter sports season and championship competition because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Impacted sports involve competition for both men and women in basketball, indoor track & field, and swimming & diving, as well as men’s ice hockey. The member schools include Bentley, Stonehill, Assumption, Franklin Pierce, Saint Anselm, Southern New Hampshire, and AIC.

“I know this decision is disappointing to the student-athletes and coaches who work so hard to represent our university,” said Bentley athletics director Vaughn Williams in a statement. “I am inspired every day by the perseverance and commitment our student-athletes have shown during the pandemic and look forward to the day they can compete again.”