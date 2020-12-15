Northeast-10 Conference votes to cancel winter sports season

The Northeast-10 became the latest collegiate conference to cancel a complete season, as it announced Tuesday it won’t conduct a formal winter sports season and championship competition because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Impacted sports involve competition for both men and women in basketball, indoor track & field, and swimming & diving, as well as men’s ice hockey. The member schools include Bentley, Stonehill, Assumption, Franklin Pierce, Saint Anselm, Southern New Hampshire, and AIC.
“I know this decision is disappointing to the student-athletes and coaches who work so hard to represent our university,” said Bentley athletics director Vaughn Williams in a statement. “I am inspired every day by the perseverance and commitment our student-athletes have shown during the pandemic and look forward to the day they can compete again.”
Last month, the Ivy League and the Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference canceled their respective winter sports seasons because of COVID-19 issues.
In a statement issued by the NE-10, it was specified that each member institution “shall retain the autonomy to determine if it will engage in independent athletic contests this winter,” which leaves open the possibility there could be some contests involving NE-10 teams.
“The Council of Presidents and the entire NE10 community continue to work extensively in its prioritization of health and safety in its decision-making process in determining a return to competition,” the official statement read.
“The Conference remains committed to supporting a return to play for NE10 competition in its 10 spring sports, whose 2020 seasons were cancelled at the outset of the pandemic. No decision has yet been made regarding the resumption of fall sports. A determination will be made in January.”
