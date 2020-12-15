Report: Owners’ desire for players to be vaccinated before MLB season starts could result in delays

The report said owners want players to be vaccinated before spring training begins, but that is unlikely to be possible because of the limited availability of vaccines, causing the opening of spring training camps to be delayed.

Owners and players may be gearing up for another labor battle over the length of the season, the newspaper reported.

Baseball owners want to delay the start of spring training until the players can receive COVID-19 vaccines, even if it means another abbreviated regular season, USA Today reported Tuesday.

That could push back the start of the regular season until May, possibly resulting in the 2021 regular season having 140 games or fewer instead of 162, according to the report. The MLB Players Association instead is pressing for a full 162-game season.

The 2020 season ended up being reduced to 60 games after the owners and players struggled to come to an agreement on salary concessions in addition to the prorated salaries that the players had signed off on. It’s unlikely the players would go along with a plan to not get full salaries for a second straight season.

One NL owner told USA Today the chances of a 162-game season did not look good.

“I don’t see a snowball’s chance in hell that spring training can start with protocols in place,” the owner said. “I think there will be significant pressure for players to get the vaccine first before they go to spring training, and if that has to be moved back to April and play 130 games, so be it.

“But to have 162 games, and start spring training at the normal time without players being vaccinated, that’s just crazy.”

An AL owner echoed those sentiments in the USA Today story, saying there was “zero chance” spring training starts in February.

While the first doses of the vaccines have been administered this week, supplies will be limited initially and higher-priority recipients will be lined to receive the doses that are available.



