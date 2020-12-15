They finished prison terms in New Zealand, but they’re still in jail waiting to be deported

As of Dec. 8, 132 other foreign nationals had completed prison sentences and were awaiting deportation from within the community, where some are required to remain at a given address.

Fourteen foreign citizens are being held in the country’s prisons beyond the end of their sentences because there are no international flights for deporting them, according to government data. Some have been held for months, and one has been detained for more than 270 days, Immigration New Zealand said Tuesday.

Closed borders and a sharp drop in international travel have slowed to a trickle the number of people entering or leaving New Zealand. That includes prisoners who have already done their time.

Advertisement

There have been no recent local transmissions of the coronavirus in New Zealand, so holding detainees in prison poses little risk to public health. But other countries still grappling with the pandemic have taken steps to absolve themselves of responsibility for as many detainees as possible.

In Britain, the immigration charity Bail for Immigration Detainees reported in May that 95% of requests for bail from detainees in custody had been granted since the start of lockdown in March as part of an effort to avoid potential prison outbreaks. And in the United States, deportation flights have continued, with more than 40,000 immigrants deported from the United States between March and July.

Of the 14 prisoners being held past their sentences in New Zealand, nine had criminal convictions and five had significantly overstayed the terms of their visa, the government said. Radio New Zealand initially reported on the cases Monday.

Many of the detainees are from countries in the Pacific Islands.

Deportations to Pacific Island nations are especially challenging “because of their unwillingness to take back their citizens and their limited capacity to manage returning deportees,” New Zealand’s immigration minister, Kris Faafoi, said in a statement.

Advertisement

But some immigration advocates warn that detaining overstayers could come at a significant cost to public health if New Zealand experiences another coronavirus outbreak.

Alastair McClymont, an immigration lawyer based in Auckland, said that many visa overstayers were already wary of any form of bureaucracy that could allow them to be tracked and that this might incentivize them to go further underground.