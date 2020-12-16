‘Greenland’: When a comet hits, stay close to Gerard Butler — and far from Tampa

Butler, the humorless hunk of “300” and the “. . . Has Fallen” action films, plays John Garrity, an Atlanta construction foreman with an adorable young son, Nathan (Roger Dale Floyd), and a wife, Allison (Morena Baccarin of “Homeland” and “Deadpool”), with whom he is in the doghouse for initially unspecified sins against their marriage. The news channels are full of the close pass-by of an approaching comet, bulletins that turn horrified as the trajectory pivots toward Earth and a large chunk of space rock obliterates Tampa.

Do you really want to watch a movie about the end of the world when we’ve spent most of 2020 wondering if the world is actually ending? “Greenland,” a solid, stolid disaster film arriving on major streaming platforms this week, posits that the sky is falling, puts manly Gerard Butler in the middle of it, and asks us to be diverted by the spectacle of civic breakdown and mass panic. Are you not entertained? Somewhat surprisingly, yes. But I don’t know that you or I would have had the stomach for this movie a few months ago, when no end of the tunnel seemed in sight.

We’ve been here before in movies like “2012” and “Armageddon.” What makes “Greenland” different is the mundanity of its setting, especially in the first half. The Tampa news flashes on TV during a gathering of neighbors at Garrity’s house, the parents and kids slowly realizing that something terrible has happened and much worse is imminent. The hero receives a “Presidential alert” on his phone and TV, ordering him to get his family to a nearby army base for relocation, and suddenly those friendly neighbors are angrily demanding he take them along. The veneer of sociability is so very thin.

Why have the Garritys been chosen and others not? That’s a question that hovers in the background of “Greenland” as the family drives around traffic jams and through scenes of looting to get to the army base, which is already overrun by angry mobs. The three are given wristbands that identify them as part of the special government evacuation, and suddenly those scraps of plastic become precious commodities, marking them as targets. At various points the family become separated from each other, and the movie follows the characters through a harrowingly believable landscape of societal breakdown, where sweet old couples turn kidnappers (and worse), and where the choice between killing and being killed becomes very present.

Screenwriter Chris Sparling and director Ric Roman Waugh offer functional meat-and-potatoes filmmaking, which in this context is enough, and Butler is stalwart, sympathetic, and slightly generic. But Baccarin, who has played too many main characters’ wives in the past, is the stricken emotional heart of “Greenland,” no more so than in a scene in which Allison’s son is taken from her with no seeming chance of getting him back. It’s a horror from which every parent shrinks, and Baccarin makes you feel every piece of it.

Why’s the movie called “Greenland”? Because that’s where everyone’s heading for safety, although it’s left open why the biggest chunk of the incoming comet — the one the experts say will cause an “extinction-level event” — can’t hit there as well. As John and his family scramble north, the movie becomes more far-fetched and increasingly reliant on coincidence, with plot holes and how-comes making the film as much an obstacle course for the audience as for the characters.

The fantasy remains a compelling one, though, and maybe now more than ever. Disaster movies are pop culture’s way of allowing us to imagine we would survive an actual apocalypse, when every likelihood points in the opposite direction. It’s the most flattering of genres, the one that says you and I are the chosen ones out of all those billions. Believe it and you can dance between the fire-bombs from outer space like John Garrity and his family. Believe it and you don’t even have to wear a mask.

★★½

GREENLAND

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh. Written by Chris Sparling. Starring Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Roger Dale Floyd, Scott Glenn. Available on demand. PG-13 (intense sequences of disaster action, some violence, bloody images, brief strong language).





