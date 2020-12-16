Here’s every major Boston location that appears in the new hit movie, ‘Ava’

The flick features locations in Boston, Worcester, Gloucester, Lynn, Charlestown, Wayland, and Spencer. (At one point, viewers can even spot the Globe’s Sept. 25, 2018 issue on a table.)

Filmed pre-pandemic in 2018, the movie follows Ava Faulkner (Chastain), a rogue black ops agent fighting for her survival after breaking protocol at a hit job. It found a home in the Netflix Top 10 list this week — to the delight of thriller fans everywhere.

Here are the Bay State locations and landmarks to keep an eye out for while watching:

Worcester Regional Airport

In the film’s first few moments, the small Central Massachusetts airport poses as what was once Paris’s principal plane space in Le Bourget, France. There, Ava picks up the next target on her kill list: a well-dressed gentleman named Peter (Ioan Gruffudd).

The newest Jessica Chastain movie features several Boston area locations. Voltage Pictures

Mandarin Oriental, Boston

Ava checks into the Boylston Street five-star hotel when she returns to Boston to see her mom and sister. Her room comes complete with a pristine view of the city through ceiling-to-floor windows.

Zakim Bridge

The towering cable-stayed bridge over the Charles River appears in the background of several shots. It’s easily seen from Ava’s hotel room and prominently featured in the title shot that shows she’s back in town.

Wingaersheek Beach

Ava confronts her longtime confidant, Duke (John Malkovich), on the shore of this .6-mile-long Gloucester beach on the Annisquam River. In the movie, the picturesque oceanfront is supposed to be Barneville-Carteret on the Normandy coast.

Boston Common

A sneaky man in black trails Ava while she takes a nighttime run through the Common. A bloody fight ensues, and Ava makes a splash in the fountain by the Park Street MBTA station.

The steps behind the Seaport's Institute of Contemporary Art shows up in one "Ava" scene. Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston

ICA Waterfront

What better spot for life and death conversations than the steps behind the Institute of Contemporary Art? Ava bundles up in cold weather clothing for another chat with Duke by the waterfront.

Newbury Street

Ava takes a stroll through Boston’s high-end shopping district, meandering past an Aldo shoe store that has since closed.

Boston Sand and Gravel Company

No action movie is complete without a scene in a strange location — a warehouse, garage, or gravel lot perhaps. Some of the Boston company’s storage space serves as an outdoor backdrop for Ava’s final violent confrontations.

8 Bradford Road, Lynn

Ava’s mother, Bobbi (Geena Davis), lives in an adorable blue house that’s actually in Lynn. At a table by the window, Ava and Bobbi play cards and chat about past troubles. The movie also features private residences in Charlestown and Wayland.

Boston Chops in Downtown Crossing. Craig F. Walker/Globe staff/file

Boston Chops

Ava dines out at the upscale steakhouse with her sister, Judy (Jess Weixler), and her former lover, Michael (Common).

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.



