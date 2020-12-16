This time, Ken Burns is the subject of a documentary

After 40 years in advertising, Dante Bellini Jr., decided to retire and pursue his dream of making documentary films.

The Providence, R.I., resident long wanted to make a film about his friend Ken Burns — whom he met while doing work for Old Sturbridge Village more than a decade ago. Burns had made his first film at the village while a film major at Hampshire College. Bellini says he called Burns and told him, ‘Hey, we’re establishing the Ken Burns Lifetime Achievement award, and we’d like to give it to you.” Burns said ‘Great, I’ll accept it,’” Bellini recalls, with a laugh.

“I’ve known Ken for 14 years, and I’ve always had an idea that I wanted to do this intimate piece about him, which he’s never really done,” says Bellini. After 12 years, Burns finally said yes.

And so for his debut, Bellini turned the camera on the man behind the camera, making “Ken Burns: Here & There” for a shoestring $100,000.

Bellini’s 58-minute documentary is about the longtime Walpole, N.H., resident and acclaimed filmmaker, — but it’s also a love-letter to the small New England town.

“I think Dante got a sense of who I am, what I do, and my connection to Walpole, which has been so strong for 41 and a half years,” Burns said in a phone interview from his Walpole home.

After debuting his film on Rhode Island PBS earlier this year, Bellini recently got word that it would be added to PBS special programming airing around the country. Check local listings. It airs next on Rhode Island PBS Dec. 23 at 9:30 p.m., according to its website. The film is also now available online for GBH Passport members.

Burns has lived in the same house in Walpole since 1979. He says he appreciates the “intimacy and a privacy,” that putting down roots in a small town brings.

“You get to know the person you buy your paper from, the person you buy your groceries from, the person at the restaurant you frequent. My early eureka moment was realizing early on that I love New York, but I didn’t have to stay there — I could do what I did here.

“It’s also cheaper overhead. If you take 10 and a half years to make a film on the Vietnam War, you can’t have Manhattan overhead,” he said, with laugh.

In Bellini’s film, we hear from some of his Walpole neighbors and colleagues, and see archival footage of Burns at home, and at work in his barn and editing studio, as well as on location for some of his documentaries, including 2009′s “National Parks.”

Born in Pawtucket, R.I., and raised in North Providence, Bellini says Burns’s movies are often about small towns.

“If you look at a Ken Burns film — this is what I was hoping to illuminate — everything about a Ken Burns film starts somehow in a small town. All the big heroes and villains, they all come from somewhere. Nothing illustrates that more than films like “Vietnam,” and “Country Music,” where all these characters come from Pawtucket, Rhode Islands.”

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.

