Amazon has stopped guaranteeing some holiday shipping options

Entering the heart of what’s widely expected to be a record holiday shopping season, Amazon is making fewer guarantees to customers who want to make sure packages arrive by Christmas.

In each of the last few years, the world’s largest online retailer has issued a mid-December press release listing its shipping deadlines, both for Prime subscribers and those who don’t pay $119 a year for free shipping and other perks.

The 2020 edition arrived on Wednesday without the usual cutoff dates for non-Prime subscribers. In recent years, these consumers typically had until mid-month to order items and receive them by the big day. By contrast, Prime members have until Dec. 23 this year to receive items available for one-day shipping and until Dec. 24 to get products that can be shipped the same day.