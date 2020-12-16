Boston’s Motional teams up with Lyft to put robotaxis on the road

Motional, a Boston-based developer of self-driving car technology, has struck a deal with ridesharing company Lyft to deploy driverless “robotaxis” in major US cities, starting in 2023.

The news comes one month after the state of Nevada granted permission for Motional to conduct driverless tests of its vehicles on public roads. Motional is a joint venture of South Korean carmaker Hyundai and Irish auto technology company Aptiv, formed in 2019.

Aptiv, which acquired Boston-based startup nuTonomy for $400 million-plus in 2017, has been testing self-driving taxicabs in Las Vegas since 2018, in partnership with Lyft. But up to now, these vehicles have had human “safety drivers” on board, just in case. Now Motional will test cabs in Las Vegas that carry passengers but no drivers, beginning sometime next year. (The company didn’t say which other cities are on the list.)