Extra doses in Pfizer vaccine vials can be used, FDA says

Some vials of the coronavirus vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech may contain usable extra doses, the Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday.

Each vial is meant to vaccinate five people, but some of the initial supplies distributed in the U.S. this week reportedly hold enough solution for six or seven doses. Health-care providers can use all the liquid in each vial, though they shouldn’t combine vaccine from separate vials, FDA spokeswoman Abby Capobianco said in a statement.

“At this time, given the public health emergency, FDA is advising that it is acceptable to use every full dose obtainable (the sixth, or possibly even a seventh) from each vial, pending resolution of the issue,” Capobianco said.