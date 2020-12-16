O’Toole named to board of public safety company

Former Boston police commissioner Kathleen O’Toole has lined up a new board position in the tech world with Mark43, a cloud-based public safety software startup. The Massachusetts resident has four decades of law-enforcement experience, including as the state public safety secretary in Massachusetts, the chief inspector for Ireland’s Garda Síochána Inspectorate, and the chief of police in Seattle. New York-based Mark43 provides computer-aided dispatch and records management services to public safety agencies. The goal is for O’Toole to provide a user’s perspective while on the board. — JON CHESTO

PANDEMIC

Cambridge company gets grant from Gates foundation for home-testing

Cambridge-based Sherlock Biosciences has received a $5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to advance its COVID-19 at-home testing system, dubbed INSPECTR. The grant will subsidize the development of an over-the-counter disposable product similar to a pregnancy test that can be used to detect the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Sherlock aims to launch this product in mid-2021. Sherlock chief technology officer William Blake said the firm also wants to use the funding to ensure the INSPECTR molecular diagnostics platform is as sensitive as the gold-standard PCR tests. Company officials hope that the test’s simplicity will enable it to be distributed and used widely, particularly in low- and moderate-income countries. — JON CHESTO

RETAIL

Advertisement

Sales fell in November ahead of holidays

Retail sales fell 1.1 percent in November, the biggest drop in seven months, as Americans held back on spending at the start of the holiday shopping season. The report by the US Commerce Department is a sign of how the pandemic is slowing the US economy as retailers face tighter restrictions and people stay away from stores. The Commerce Department on Wednesday also revised October’s report, saying that retail sales fell 0.1 percent that month, instead of rising 0.3 percent as it previously reported. Retailers had tried to get people to shop early, with Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and others offering holiday deals in October. Black Friday was also a bust. Typically one of the busiest shopping days of the season, shoppers mostly stayed home after health officials warned people not to shop in person, and retailers followed suit by putting their best deals online. Half as many people shopped inside stores this Black Friday than last year, according to retail data company Sensormatic Solutions. The only two bright spots were online sales, which rose 0.2 percent, and grocery store sales, up 1.9 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bitcoin soars to new high

Bitcoin surpassed $20,000 for the first time, another milestone in what’s been an eye-popping rally for the controversial digital asset this year. The world’s largest cryptocurrency rose as much as 3.8 percent to $20,154 on Wednesday, vindicating forecasts that were scoffed at months ago and leading to even higher prognostications. Bitcoin has almost tripled this year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BANKING

Case of the giant overpayment in the hands of NY judge

Citigroup urged a federal judge to make a set of Revlon lenders return half a billion dollars it accidentally sent them in August, as a weeklong trial drew to a close. US District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan wrapped up the trial, over the biggest bank error in recent memory, with a stern warning to Wall Street. “The industry should figure out a way of dealing with these things even if this was a black swan event,” he said. “Whatever my ruling is in this case, I hope the world, the market takes notice of what’s happened here and the uncertainties that have resulted.” Furman said he would issue a decision as soon as possible, keeping in mind the coming holidays. Citibank wired a total of $900 million, the full amount of the Revlon loan, on Aug. 11 while trying to make a far smaller interest payment. Acting as administrative agent on the loan, it made the whopping payment out of its own pocket. It recouped almost $400 million and sued 10 asset managers for lenders of the cosmetics company to get the rest back, arguing they knew the payment was in error. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

ECONOMY

Financial cushions of the poor steadily declining

Americans’ cash cushions have been declining for months, most acutely among low-income households, underscoring the already-precarious financial situation of the millions of people who may soon lose their jobless benefits. The median household checking account balance surged by 65 percent after the arrival of stimulus checks in April, formally known as Economic Impact Payments, but balances have steadily declined since May, according to a report published Wednesday by the JPMorgan Chase Institute. Because lower-income families started with smaller balances, the initial boost from government aid in April had a bigger impact for them. But those balances have also fallen by the most in percent terms, indicating that if the trend continues, the lowest earners will deplete their gains faster than higher earners, the report showed. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Bank of America extends pandemic benefits

Bank of America is extending pandemic benefits for employees who need child- or adult-care services. Through the end of the first quarter, workers will be reimbursed $75 or $100 a day to pay caregivers, depending on the employee’s compensation, according to a memo to staff. The second-biggest US bank is also boosting the number of days employees can use backup facilities or in-home care in 2021 to 50 from a previous 40. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

German cabinet approves bill tightening rules for high-speed networks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Cabinet approved a bill Wednesday that would require companies involved in setting up critical infrastructure such as high-speed 5G networks to guarantee that their equipment can’t be used for sabotage, espionage, or terrorism. The bill, which now goes to parliament, seeks to address concerns that vendors such as Chinese tech company Huawei might pose a security risk if they have access to core parts of the German telecoms network. Companies will be required to submit a “guarantee” that contains details on how they ensure that components of critical systems can’t be misused for illegal purposes. A vendor that fails to meet the threshold for trustworthiness can be banned from operating equipment. The measure doesn’t amount to an outright ban on Huawei in Germany, as demanded by the United States. — ASSOCIATED PRESS