An art-themed, socially-distanced, snow-shoey trip to the Berkshires

We didn’t see any art-loving livestock during our recent visit, nor did we see any black bears, known to roam the grounds (and fluster amorous Williams College students caught canoodling in the gazebo). Even better: human sightings were rare, perhaps because of the snowstorm brewing. We saw lots of art, though, and holed up comfortably in a modern motel in North Adams. Indoor dining was off the table because of the pandemic, but at least the Berkshires offers decent takeout options — and is it so terrible to eat chicken pot pie in bed while binge-watching “The Undoing” during a blizzard? Confession: It’s actually kind of perfect. Here’s how we did it, in case you’ve got the itch to get away on an art-themed, socially-distanced trip to Western Massachusetts.

“Cows love this piece,” says Olivier Meslay of The Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, indicating a sculpture called “Knee and Elbow,” by artist Nairy Baghramian. “They like to rub up against it because it feels so good.” Made of pitted marble, with stainless steel joints, the work resembles a bale of hay from a distance — which perhaps adds to its bovine appeal. Cows and art museums aren’t a typical pairing — unless you count the colorful cow art of Steven Brown — but this isn’t your usual show. The exhibit is called Ground/work, and its “gallery space” comprises 140 acres of pastoral and wooded campus surrounding The Clark, where neighbors include Holsteins and Jerseys. It is the museum’s first outdoor exhibition and it rather miraculously opened during the pandemic.

Advertisement

With luck, the lobby at TOURISTS will reopen soon; in the meantime, guests can use contact-free check in at this modern motel. Diane Bair

Bunk down here

Those who might’ve scoffed at a motel stay are seeing the virtues of a “personal entry”-style lodgings place now. TOURISTS, in North Adams, opened in 2018. This isn’t the sketchy, Magic Fingers-equipped motel you see in the movies, but a delightfully of-the-moment spot, with 48 rooms, a patio, and firepits for outdoor dining. (Believe it or not, we saw some hardy couples doing just that in December.) You check in through a sliding window, which offers a glimpse of the cozy, rustic lodge that is no longer available to guests — but will be, once all of this pandemic stuff is over. Guest rooms are minimalist, design-wise, but outfitted with everything you need: A king-size platform bed, a decent flat-screen TV, a rain-head shower with lots of towels, and — something you don’t really need but you’ll appreciate — heated wood floors in the entryway and bathroom. Plus, they serve breakfast, dinner, and snacks for in-room dining or outdoors; breakfast came promptly and with minimal contact. Our room was a schlep down some stairs behind the main building, tucked back enough so that we didn’t hear traffic on Route 2 — a plus.

Advertisement

Breakfast, dinner, and snacks are available at TOURISTS in North Adams, with minimal contact involved. Diane Bair

With our DIY artsy itinerary, we didn’t have time to participate in the small, socially-distanced group “Experiences” they offer — things like ‘stargazing and s’mores,’ forest bathing, and morning hikes. There’s a fee for these in winter, but during the summer, some activities like yoga are offered gratis, according to Art & Adventure Coordinator Tracy Remelius. Note to hikers and snowshoe enthusiasts: A trail to Pine Cobble is located just behind the property, along with a path that connects to the Appalachian Trail. Contactless check-in available. From $231 per night; two-night minimum until spring 2021. 915 State Road, North Adams; 413-347-4995; www.touristswelcome.com.

Advertisement

Kelly Akashi’s piece at Ground/work was focused on an ancient tree. That tree fell down, but Akashi’s sci-fi-like sculpture is still an engaging portal — arguably, more so now, as it captures a moment in the woods Diane Bair

Outdoor art at The Clark

One of the coolest things about the Clark’s Ground/work? You can see it by snowshoe once the white stuff piles up. The museum offers free use of snowshoes for those who want to head out to see the current show. Six pieces are spread out across the property, and each artist chose the spot that resonated with her, Meslay says. The artists represented in the show are all female, but not by design. There’s plenty of variety here, including a sculpture based on an Aeolian harp by Jennie C. Jones (it makes an eerie sound when the wind blows), a double-concave acrylic lens with cast bronze branches (evoking a sci-fi portal) by Kelly Akashi, a functional wood fence that serves as a study in composition by Analia Saban (it’s cheekily called “Teaching a Cow How to Draw”), and bird-topped soapstone pedestals by Haegue Yang, inspired by a 2018 meeting of the leaders of North and South Korea at the DMZ.

As the pandemic struck, the artists got their pieces made, “and somehow, we got them delivered and installed in 2020, when everyplace else was closed,” Meslay says. The art is visible from color-coded walking trails on the property; covering the 2.5-mile route typically takes about two hours. Some of the work is tucked away, while other pieces punctuate glory views of the valley, Stone Hill, and the Berkshire hills beyond. It’s an easy ramble, except for one hill climb, and the views beyond the art (reaching as far as Vermont on a clear day) are impeccable. Once the art is gone, it’s gone, and it was designed to not leave a trace on the landscape. There’s no fee, and the art is on view 24/7 through October 2021. “People were really surprised and grateful that we’ve stayed open,” Meslay says. With luck, they’ll launch another show on the grounds in 2023. Ground/work admiission is free, no reservation needed. The museum itself is open as well, with advance timed tickets required. 225 South St., Williamstown; 413-458-2303; www.clarkart.edu.

Advertisement

Who is that masked man/woman? They’re real people, part of a 2020 piece (but of course) by Richard Nielsen called “This Is Not a Gag,” showing at MASS MoCA. Diane Bair

Indoor art at MASS MoCA

Venturing inside a museum feels risky right now. But MASS MoCA isn’t like most museums. This former factory space holds mammoth, football-field-size galleries — about 250,00 square feet of open, naturally-lit space. Exhibits art by well-known and emerging artists feature large-scale, immersive installations that would be impossible to contain in conventional museums. Walking through MASS MoCA is like navigating a cruise ship, but with much better art.

Admittedly, we skipped the smaller galleries, and bypassed those occupied by other visitors. We lingered awhile in Building 6, home to work by some of our favorite artists, Louise Bourgeois and Jenny Holzer. Love them or loathe them, Holzer’s “Truisms” posters will definitely draw you in. Look for Blane De St Croix’s “How to Move a Landscape” in Building 4 (a powerful comment on climate change), and Richard Nielsen’s “This Is Not a Gag”, featuring 49 portraits of people wearing face masks, shown in a Zoom-like grid.

Advertisement

Given the mask-wearing portraits and fellow patrons, thoughts of COVID-19 never strayed from our thoughts. And so, it felt good to absorb the color and pattern of “Sol LeWitt: A Wall Drawing Retrospective,” featuring 105 of LeWitt’s large-scale pieces from 1969 to 2007. Like entering a giant kaleidoscope, LeWitt’s colorful, geometric designs occupy nearly an acre of space within specially-built interior walls.

We could’ve ended there, quite happily, but we needed lunch. The museum’s café is a great choice. The menu includes a killer Thai burrito and made-on-site chocolate chip cookies that will show up on our next “best” list. They’ve spaced the bistro tables far apart, even into the hallway, so there’s little danger of sitting close to anyone. The café is located right next to the gift shop, with its cool, subversively-sloganed T-shirts, artsy socks, art books, and thoughtful kids’ stuff. COVID-19 note: They offer admission for guests older than 65 and immunocompromised folks on Thursdays and Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. Closed Tue. and Wed. Some interactive exhibits are closed because of COVID-19. $20 adults. 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams; 413-662-2111; www.massmoca.org.

For a holiday display of lights and music minus the Santas, visit The Mount in Lenox and wander through the grounds to experience Night/Wood. Diane Bair

A little night music

People are going a little crazy with the holiday lights this year. The Mount, Edith Wharton’s Home in Lenox, offers a decidedly different take. They’ve teamed up with Boston-based lighting designer Chris Bocchiaro of Clerestory Light to create NightWood, a unique light-and-sound show on the mansion’s grounds. Scenic designer/architect Megan Kinneen and composer Greg Hanson formed the rest of the creative team, combining original music, lighting, and sculptural elements for an ethereal after-dark experience. The idea is to evoke feelings of wonder, magic, and mystery as you wander a torch-lit path. Here, a glowing section of forest; there, a banquet table beckoning with shafts of light. The walled garden yields its own surprises. It’s definitely intriguing, if over too soon, and a fun seasonal experience minus the Santas and menorahs. When you’re finished touring, settle under the fairy-lit trees for hot cider. $20 adults; $10 ages 6-18. Runs through Jan. 3; Thu.-Sun., 5-8 p.m. 2 Plunkett St., Lenox; 413-551-5111; www.edithwharton.org.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com