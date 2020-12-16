Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Cape Cod’s fourth record of a pink-footed goose continued at Eldredge Field in Orleans.

A boreal chickadee was found visiting a feeder in Wellfleet, representing only the second record for Cape Cod in at least the last 30 years.

Recent sightings (through Dec. 8) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A Western tanager continued at a private feeder in Brewster, and a Rufous hummingbird visited a private feeder in Orleans.

A huge dovekie flight due to a storm resulted in over 6,000 passing First Encounter in Eastham and several ending up in freshwater ponds from Sandwich to Provincetown.

An amazing flight of seabirds at First Encounter Beach in Eastham included the aforementioned dovekies, as well as 29 pomarine jaegers, 5 common murres, 4 thick-billed murres, 980 razorbills, 2,300 unidentified alcids, 1,650 black-legged kittiwakes, 4 great shearwaters, and 4,250 Northern gannets.

An Atlantic puffin topped the highlights from Race Point in Provincetown, where other sightings included 7 pomarine jaegers, 615 dovekies, 38 common murres, 5 thick-billed murres, 1,650 black-legged kittiwakes, 11 great shearwaters, and 1,800 Northern gannets.

Other sightings around the Cape included a clay-colored sparrow and 3 blue-winged teal in Barnstable, a semipalmated plover in Brewster, 20 evening grosbeaks in Wellfleet, and 8 tree swallows in North Truro.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



