It’ll still be a (matzo) ball

But things change, and with a pandemic, so does the party. This year, the Matzoball, which has drawn more than 250,000 guests over more than three decades, will be held virtually, at 9 p.m., in 17 cities, including Boston . The night will be a speed dating event where singles will be matched at random for 20 five-minute dates over a two-plus hour period.

Once dating websites became a thing, and dating apps on phones followed, Matzoball, founded in Boston by Andrew Rudnick in 1987 , was still an event where one could go and mingle on an otherwise lonely night. Years ago it was held at the now-closed Avalon. In recent years, it’s been held at Royale.

For many singles, the whole point of the Matzoball — a Jewish singles event on held on Christmas Eve at nightclubs across the country — was to party with other singles, in person. .

If people like each other, they’ll get each other’s contact information. Organizers are taking sign-ups through 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and will group guests by cities and age brackets. There will also be a “Jewish Melting Pot” event at 3 p.m. on Christmas Day, where participants can be matched with singles from around the world. Tickets are $35 for the Matzoball, $55 for the Melting Pot, and $75 for both events.

Rudnick said 2020 has changed his attitude about the power of a virtual event.

Before 2020, he said, his goal was to give people the vibe of “the hottest Saturday night at a nightclub — with all Jews.” But that meant the Matzoball was “more of a social event. A lot of people would come for camp reunions. Girls would come in clusters, guys would come in clusters. I didn’t want people to feel like it was a temple event where there was the pressure of meeting somebody. I wanted them to come to a party, and if they didn’t meet anyone, it was OK. They still had a great time because the nightclub did its job to provide that.”

Now, though, the romantic mission will be clear.

“[This] ultimately is far more efficient for our for our customers,” he said. “Everybody going is specifically there for one reason; they’re looking for a boyfriend or girlfriend.” (The schedule includes LGBTQ events in Miami, New York, and San Francisco.)

Rudnick, who admits he doesn’t do anything small, is hoping to break a record, and on the Matzoball website he’s already calling the upcoming party the “largest speed dating event in the world.”

“We’re actually going to get the Guinness Book of World Records on hold; we’re going to crush the world record for virtual speed dating with this event, by far,” he said. “I can promise you, with this one event, we’ll produce, 36 months from now, I’d say about 1,500 babies.”

Yes, babies.

The man is confident.

Meredith Goldstein writes the advice column Love Letters. She can be reached at Meredith.Goldstein@Globe.com.












