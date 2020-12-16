75 years ago, two soldiers showed how to conquer the war of words

Mom told Red that my dad passed away in January 1991. Red was calling the other seven men on their crew because his kids wanted to learn more and encouraged their dad to reach out.

In 1999, my mother took a call from Leon “Red” Wilson. Red and my dad, Jack Donovan, served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and flew together on their B-17 bomber, Jezebel.

With so much talk about how an incoming Biden administration could work with a Republican Senate, I am reminded of a story about relationships and friendships.

I decided to call Red, who lived in Pasadena, Texas, to ask him about my dad and their crew, who lived all over the United States but were based at the Bassingbourn Barracks in England during the war.

Red told me he and my dad were the best of friends … but it didn’t start out that way when they first met as a crew training at the Hillsborough Army Airfield in Tampa.

In his Texas twang, Red recounted the members of the crew and several stories.

Red said he was an immature kid who was constantly talking to – and over – his crewmates and others from the time they started their training until they went overseas. Jack, he said, took an instant dislike to him.

In their time together as a crew, the talk was constantly about the location of their next bombing run. Red said crews became more tense after each bombing mission, not knowing if they’d come back alive.

And one day at the Bassingbourn Barracks, Red said he kept asking a larger group of guys over and over where they thought they’d be going.

Red’s rapid-fire questioning was halted when my dad finally interrupted with “if you shut up, maybe we’ll find out.” But dad inserted a few choice words directed at Red that caught the entire group’s attention, and all erupted in laughter.

In seconds, Red said he and my dad were on the ground, fists flying. After the fight was broken up, each man went their separate ways on the base.

The next time Red saw dad was much later that night, after Jack Donovan woke Red up in his bunk.

Red said Jack, who was coming back from a nearby pub, tearfully apologized to him. My dad, a stoic Irishman who grew up in Belmont and Watertown, was sorry for the way he treated Red.

Red tried to dismiss it and tell my dad it was no big deal, but Jack insisted that he was wrong and asked Red to forgive him.

These two 18-year-old guys, thousands of miles away from home and brought together to serve their country, sat and talked about their families.

From then on, Red said, he and dad were the best of friends.

Red told me about Jezebel’s last flight on Feb. 14, 1945, a crash landing in Belgium after the plane took too much flak from enemy fire. My dad, who was the radio operator, was the last to leave the plane because he needed to relay their location back to base.

Some in the crew wanted to stay with him, Red said, but Jack used his choice vocabulary again to tell the guys to leave in no uncertain terms. My dad never told me that story.

I hold no illusions that our next president and a potentially divided Congress will find common ground on everything — they may even use some choice words in describing each other.

But if two young guys from Texas and Massachusetts can find a way to put differences aside for their country, then I guess there’s hope for tomorrow.

Joe Donovan lives in Canton. He can be reached at joe14donovan@hotmail.com.