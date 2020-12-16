Baker urges residents to stay home and off the roads during storm; Walsh declares snow emergency in Boston

The governor said “we’re obviously asking people to stay off the roads and especially tomorrow, if you can, stay home That would be the preferred option.”

“We just got off a phone call with the National Weather Service, and except for the Cape and Islands ... all of Massachusetts tomorrow is likely to see at least a foot of snow,” Baker said during an afternoon briefing Wednesday at the State House.

Governor Charlie Baker and members of his leadership team urged Massachusetts residents to stay home if possible during the big snowstorm expected to hit the state Wednesday evening.

Residents who must travel, Baker continued, should “really try and get whatever you need to get done earlier tonight or put it off until some time later tomorrow afternoon.”

That’s not just for your safety, Baker said, but also for the road crews who will be working to clear the snow.

State Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollock also briefed reporters and said officials have been working to prevent a repeat of the disastrous winter of 2015 that wreaked havoc on the MBTA.

“Since 2015 the T has invested over $100 million to prevent severe weather service interruptions,” Pollack said, adding that the T “also has contractors at the ready for snow clearing along key bus routes and at T facilities to free up T employees so they can concentrate on core system functions. So, the MBTA is ready for this storm and this winter.”

And it’s not just the T getting ready to rumble; snowplows will be manning the roads, officials said, though COVID-19 may complicate matters.

The virus, Pollack said, “has impacted crew availability for the state and some cities and towns. MassDOT and cities and towns have changed their operating procedures to try and minimize as much the possible spread of the virus. But those procedures may mean slower road treatment and plowing that takes longer than usual.”

While the pandemic could affect plowing, the snow on the flip side could make COVID-19 testing an issue for the thousands of people who plan to get tested Thursday, according to Baker, who urged residents with appointments to contact their testing locations to confirm they’ll still be able to be seen.

“Testing sites around the Commonwealth are drive-ups and drive-throughs, and many of them are located in parking lots and many of them are tented,” Baker said. “That combination means that tomorrow morning, if people have planned to get a test or are scheduled to get a test, they should probably reach out to the place they were going to get tested at sometime later today and find out what their circumstance is going to be in the morning.”

Baker said he expects “it will take those [testing site] folks, just like it takes everybody else, a while to dig out and clean up and get back in business. So people should definitely check in with any place they plan to get a test tomorrow and see what the story is with respect to the morning and the afternoon.”

Separately in Boston, Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Wednesday declared a snow emergency in the city, his office said in a statement.

A parking ban will take effect at 6 p.m., the statement said, though city residents can find information online about which parking garages will offer spaces at a discount, starting at 4 p.m.

“Boston hasn’t seen a sizable snowstorm since March of 2019 -- over 21 months ago,” Walsh said in the statement. “I am urging everyone to be ready and prepared. I ask all our residents and workers to be alert and remain cautious on our roads and sidewalks.”

Walsh said the city’s Public Works Department will be “working hard” to pre-treat and clean roads during the snowfall.

“We are asking residents and businesses to do their part by staying safe, shoveling their sidewalks, walkways, catch basins, and fire hydrants, and looking out for one another as neighbors,” Walsh said. “The City of Boston will continue to share updates throughout the storm.”

During the State House briefing, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito mentioned one Boston thoroughfare in particular that will likely see flooding during the storm.

“Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester is likely to experience flooding, which will require periodic closures at and around high tides,” she said.

Polito also told reporters that the state Department of Conservation and Recreation will also implement parking bans along various roadways managed by the agency.

The affected roadways, Polito said, include Hull Shore Drive and Extension Road in Hull; Nantasket Avenue in Hull; Lynn Shore Drive in Lynn; Quincy Shore Drive in Quincy; Revere Beach Boulevard in Revere; and Winthrop Shore Drive in Winthrop.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.