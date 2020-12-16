Boston city council passes three police reform initiatives

The council voted 12-1 to create an Office of Police Accountability and Transparency to monitor police and community relations, review police department policies, and encourage accountability and transparency within the police department. When Mayor Martin J. Walsh drafted the proposal last month, it was considered the first major step in a series of reforms from a task force charged with reviewing police rules and guidelines.

Responding to a broad push for meaningful police reform, the Boston City Council on Wednesday passed a trio of law enforcement proposals including a measure that would establish a first-of-its-kind, independent city watchdog with the authority to probe officer misconduct.

However, the version passed by the council Wednesday at their virtual meeting included a raft of changes to Walsh’s original plan.

Whether the mayor will now support the modified measure is an open question. His office said Tuesday the mayor will review the final language of the proposal once the council voted. He could veto it, something the council has the power to override with a two-thirds vote.

The new oversight agency would provide research and administrative support to a nine-member civilian review board and an internal affairs oversight panel. It would be overseen by three commissioners and a lawyer, who would be the executive director, and would field complaints from the public about the police. The office would have subpoena power to investigate police affairs.

The two other police measures passed by the council would modify civil service rules to include a preference for Boston high school graduates - an effort to further diversity the Boston police force - and restrict the use of crowd-control tactics like tear gas and rubber bullets.

Walsh proposed the change to the state’s civil service system that governs hiring changes to address concerns about a lack of diversity in the police department. The Globe reported earlier this year that the city’s force has become slightly more white as the city’s population has become less so in recent years.

The civil service home rule petition still needs state legislative approval.

The council also approved a proposal that would limit the use of chemical substances, such as tear gas and projectiles like rubber bullets in crowd-control situations in Boston. That ordinance, which was filed by councilors in the aftermath of the violence that erupted in the heart of the city on May 31, was passed over the objection of Boston’s top police officer. Police commissioner William Gross said in a Tuesday letter to the council that the legislation was “ill-suited to restore peace during episodes of crowd violence.”

That ordinance passed by a margin of 8 to 5.

The councilors’ initiative would generally only permit the use of impact projectiles or chemical agents for crowd control in situations where an on-scene supervisor with the rank of deputy superintendent or higher determines such tactics are needed in response to violence or destruction, gives at least two warnings over a loudspeaker for the crowd to disperse, and specifies what will happen if the crowd fails to do so.

On May 31, police clashed with civilians after a peaceful march protesting police brutality and systemic racism. Ugly scenes downtown and in the Back Bay unfolded as more than two dozen people were sent to the hospital and stores were smashed and sacked. Boston police used a spray similar to pepper spray, tear gas, and sponge rounds, which are made of foam rubber, during the turmoil that night.

This developing story will be updated.





