Boston police officer who caught COVID-19 is thankful to doctors and nurses who helped him

Borges, 38, a member of the Boston Police Department’s drug control unit, is still not ready to return to work. But he’s come a long way from where he was after he first caught the coronavirus.

And all these months later, he’s still recovering from his intense battle with COVID-19.

When Boston police Officer Omar Borges got sick back in March, he drove himself to the emergency department of Milton Hospital. Two and a half weeks later, he woke up at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

“It was pretty crazy,” he said in a telephone interview. “It’s kind of been a roller coaster.”

Borges said rehab has been a “slow and steady” process and it’s still a “work in progress.” He said he had to relearn how to do the most basic things, from walking around to putting on clothes.

“It was pretty rough,” he said. “But I’m a lot stronger. I’m doing a lot of things I couldn’t do before.”

Borges urged people to not to let their guard down when it comes to the coronavirus.

“It’s 100 percent real,” he said. “I’m living proof of that. It affects people differently. People should take precautions, follow the guidelines, and be safe.”

Borges said he is grateful for the support he’s received from his friends, family, and colleagues on the force. He’s especially thankful to all the doctors, nurses and staff at Milton Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital who’ve helped him along the way.

“I’m happy for a second chance at life,” he said.









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.