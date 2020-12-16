CBS anchor gives special phone call to 9-year-old fan from Swampscott

Although she was expecting at most a letter from O’Donnell, CBS offered to set up a phone call on Dec. 10.

Katie Holt was searching for a Christmas gift for her daughter, Abby, and wanted to get her a book about journalism, so she reached out to CBS News for book recommendations, Holt said.

A 9-year-old girl from Swampscott who has watched television news programs to help her grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic received a special holiday surprise from CBS News — a phone call with anchor Norah O’Donnell.

“I had to keep it a secret for over a week, which was hard to do,” Holt said in a phone interview Wednesday.

The call came when Abby’s father, a doctor at Massachusetts General Hospital, was working the COVID-19 rotation, which can be difficult since his family does not get to see him as often, Holt said.

“It’s just been so amazing to see this great gift happen for Abby after everything that this year has been like,” she said.

The COVID-19 pandemic kickstarted Abby’s interest in the news, the girl said.

“Once my dad started treating COVID patients, and my mom was watching the news every night, is when I started to sit down on the couch for a few minutes and watch it,” Abby said. “I wouldn’t stay for the whole thing, but then slowly I became very interested in it and stayed for the whole thing.”

Watching the news has helped Abby understand the pandemic, Holt said.

“The fact that Abby was able to get the news in such a well-tempered and even manner allowed her to have the knowledge to dismiss her fears,” she said.

Holt said that while the pandemic has been difficult for adults to deal with, it can be even more challenging for children to understand.

Abby is very observant while watching the news, noting that the anchors probably get COVID-19 tests and wear masks when they’re not on air, Holt said.

She has also memorized the reporters’ beats, Holt said.

“It’s been hard to put the smile off of my face for the last few days,” she said. “It’s been so nice to see a complete stranger and a group of strangers, because it’s the whole production team, reach out because they were charmed by what my daughter was interested in.”

