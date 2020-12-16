Coats for kids, food assistance, and racial equity

The Randolph Police Department donated 80 coats to Randolph Public Schools to be distributed to kids in need this winter. The winter jackets were purchased using the funds donated by officers participating in the department’s annual Fitness Cup event, which is part of an ongoing officer wellness program. Money raised each year is used to support a worthy cause. The Fitness Cup was coordinated by Commander Anthony Marag and Officer Kinnon Ryan, and jackets were distributed to the schools on Dec. 4 by Detectives Kevin Gilbert and Kristin Gagnon and Officer Ryan.

BankGloucester announced $25,000 in grant funding to help support The Open Door, a nonprofit dedicated to alleviating food insecurity. The Open Door serves 10 cities and towns in the northeast corner of Essex County. In 2019, the organization provided more than 2 million pounds of nutritious food along with nutrition education. The funds will help Open Door continue to operate two food pantries in Gloucester and Ipswich; run a full-time production kitchen; employ people to help prepare and distribute 1,500 meals a week; and partner with area agencies to provide targeted food services.

The Jason Foundation, Inc., a leader in suicide awareness and prevention, announced the opening of its newest affiliate office at Haverhill Pavilion Behavioral Health Hospital. The office will serve as a hub where parents, teachers, students, churches, and other community organizations can obtain educational materials and learn about the training programs available through the foundation. All programs and materials are available to the public at no cost. “We are excited to provide The Jason Foundation’s programs and resources to support our local communities’ suicide prevention efforts,” said Jeff Lenar, CEO of Haverhill Pavilion Behavioral Health Hospital. “We have the opportunity to save lives.”

The Learning Center for the Deaf in Framingham has been awarded a $30,000 grant in support of racial equity from the MetroWest Health Foundation. The Learning Center has developed a strategic plan to advance racial equity, diversity, and inclusion by increasing professional development and training for staff and partnering with consultants to develop guidelines and data reporting to identify inequities. The foundation’s grant will help support the Learning Center’s goals of becoming a trauma-informed and anti-racist organization.

