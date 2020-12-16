COVID-19 cancels Globe Santa events but can’t extinguish the giving spirit

During a normal year, these experiences would be among the many traditions of the holiday season — fund-raisers to support Globe Santa, which has provided gifts for families who can’t afford them for 65 years.

The sound of giddy laughter at the Improv Asylum’s 24-hour comedy show. The ring of bells near Globe Santa donations boxes during the Christmas shows at the Shubert and Wang theaters. The Salem Snowball that keeps people dancing all night.

But the pandemic has uprooted those rituals this year, forcing entertainment venues to close and many of Globe Santa’s regular partners to cancel their fund-raisers. The cancellations have made individual donations even more vital to the Globe Santa fund this year.

“A beautiful thing evolved as we reached out to our past sponsors and donors. A trend began to emerge. Almost everyone we contacted was eager to donate something and asked for nothing in return,” said Bill Lynch, president of the Salem Snowball, an annual gala that started with just a few friends and has evolved over 25 years into a sophisticated holiday festivity. As of last year, the event had raised more about $228,500 for Globe Santa since its launch.

Even without a gala this year, Salem Snowball supporters raised some $9,200 for Globe Santa..

“They understood what our event was truly about,” Lynch continued, in an e-mail. “No matter how bad things can get, there are always those that have it worse. And, it is a privilege to help our neighbors who truly need it more than ever this year.”

Across the region, many entertainment venues where Globe Santa fund-raisers were held in the past have been closed since March, wreaking havoc on the stability of each business and putting many into survival mode.

Boch Center CEO Josiah A. Spaulding Jr. usually spends his holiday season donning a Globe Santa sweater at the Shubert and Wang theaters, where he helps collect money for the Globe Santa fund. His heart is warmed every year by the sight of children dropping money into the donation boxes to help other children, he said.

From left, Josiah A. Spaulding, Jr. chief executive of the Boch Center, with Rudolph (Sharon Pearlman) and Mrs. Clause (Candice Berge) of "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical," and Bill Connolly, Globe Santa executive director, in 2019. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

With all the theaters’ traditional Christmas shows canceled this season, that kind of in-person fund-raising is on the back burner. But, Spaulding said, individual donations are more important than ever.

“This year is far more important than any other year we’ve had because COVID has really changed the game where people are out of jobs, they don’t have enough money to pay for their mortgages or anything they’re doing,” he said. “The homelessness is up, and kids are desperate at this moment.”

Though Globe Santa provides gifts for children, the fund doesn’t only help kids; it helps their parents, too, said local comedian Lenny Clarke, who traditionally performs at his brother’s Saugus comedy club as part of an annual Globe Santa fund-raiser.

Clarke and Giggles Comedy Club owner Mike Clarke were recipients of Globe Santa as young children, and Lenny said he remembers the presents feeling like a “Christmas miracle,” not only for him but for his whole family.

Host Dave Russo (left) and comedian Paul Gilligan before a Globe Santa event at Giggles Comedy Club at Prince Pizzeria in Saugus last year. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“You’re giving them something so much more than money. The love of the family, the closeness, the excitement of a little kid opening a gift at Christmas,” he said. “If that doesn’t make your heart skip a beat, I don’t know what will.”

In past years, the benefit show at Giggles Comedy Club has been spearheaded by comedian Dave Russo in coordination with Prince Pizzeria owners Trisha and Steven Castraberti, who donate pizza. This year, the show had to be canceled, but Mike Clarke said they’re hoping to host a special one in the spring, instead.

“I’m hoping to do two [next] year to make up for the one we lost,” he said.

Norm Laviolette, CEO at the Improv Asylum, which usually hosts a 24-hour benefit show for Globe Santa, is also looking ahead. His company, like so many others, is going through a difficult stretch, but they’re committed to coming back and helping Globe Santa as soon as they can.

Globe Santa is “bringing tangible, physical joy to people,” Laviolette said. “They’re not bringing hypothetical, and I think as performers and as improv comedians, we value the visceral.

“Laughs are real, and you feel them. The joy that you see is immediate,” he added.

The Globe took over the Globe Santa program from the shuttered Boston Post in 1956 and since then Globe Santa has raised over $50 million and provided gifts to some 2.8 million children from 1.2 million families.

Last year, the program delivered gifts to 29,869 children ages 12 and under in 16,806 families. For the 32nd year in a row, the program raised over $1 million from thousands of donors.

But in this pandemic year, the need is greater so please consider giving by mail or at globesanta.org.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com

