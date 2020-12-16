Did the Rhode Island attorney general overreach in the Britt money laundering case?

But a judge’s rejection of the state’s case against political operative Jeffrey T. Britt is raising the question of whether Attorney General Peter F. Neronha overreached in this case – and if Britt’s high-profile exoneration will undermine the message that the prosecution intended.

WARWICK, R.I. — As a federal and state prosecutor, he has placed a House speaker, a Central Falls mayor, and three crooked North Providence councilmen behind bars.

On Wednesday, state Superior Court Judge Daniel A. Procaccini cleared Britt of money laundering and prohibited-contribution charges stemming from a mailer backing House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello in his 2016 re-election campaign, saying the evidence fell “woefully short” and declaring the state money laundering statute “unconstitutionally vague.”

From the outset, Britt’s defense lawyer, former US Attorney Robert Clark Corrente, had argued that it was absurd for prosecutors to rely on the never-before-used statute to charge Britt with a felony punishable by up to $500,000 in fines and 20 years in prison.

“I was standing right here 14 months ago, and I said at that time that I thought the case had been overcharged,” Corrente said outside the Kent County courthouse after the verdict. “Here we are 14 months later, and I think the judge reached the right decision.”

Corrente pointed out that other people involved in the case refused to answer questions or turn over documents, yet only Britt got prosecuted. He argued that Britt never should have been charged in the first place.

“I hope that the attorney general’s office, like prosecutors everywhere, are careful before they pull the trigger on a charge like this because it can really ruin someone’s life and, in this case, we think unjustifiably,” Corrente said.

Neronha — who served as U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island from 2009 to 2017 and who has been the state’s attorney general since 2019 — said he does not regret charging Britt under the money laundering statute.

“We try to understand conduct and find charges that reflect the seriousness of the conduct. We obviously thought it was serious conduct,” he said in an interview after the verdict. “If there is a tool in the toolbox, we should use it.”

As to whether it was overreach in this particular case, “It’s a good question,” Neronha said. “But I really do believe that when we have the evidence, sometimes you do have to reach. These are really important cases.”

While the money laundering charge hinged on a $1,000 payment, a much larger principle was at stake, he said.

Prosecutors argued that the case involved a scheme to make a campaign mailer seem like an independent endorsement of the Democratic Mattiello by Republican Shawna Lawton, when in fact it was an endorsement financed by Britt, who was working as a consultant for Mattiello’s campaign.

“It is important for voters to know who really is supporting a candidate,” Neronha said. “To me, the principle is worth fighting for — the principle is integrity and transparency in our elections.”

He said he knew it would be a tough case to prove, and prosecutors had to compel six of their seven witnesses to testify with subpoenas or promises of immunity.

“I knew the witnesses were who they were,” Neronha said. “But I thought we could corroborate their testimony sufficiently to obtain convictions.”

In his ruling, Procaccini said the prosecution’s case “relied upon witness testimony that was, to varying degrees, tentative, evasive, inconsistent, and based upon poor memory or the complete absence of memory regarding critical facts and circumstances.”

The judge was particularly skeptical of the testimony of a key witness: the semi-retired private investigator Victor Pichette, who claimed Britt gave him $1,000 in cash and asked him to write a $1,000 check to Lawton.

“This court finds Mr. Pichette’s testimony to be far from credible,” Procaccini wrote. “Much of Mr. Pichette’s testimony was guided by the state through leading questions.”

Professor Michael J. Yelnosky, former dean of the Roger Williams University School of Law, said he watched most of the testimony during Britt’s weeklong trial, and he thought there was enough evidence to support a conviction.

But he said, “The money laundering charge may have been a reach – both in terms of its felony level and based on there apparently being no prior prosecutions under the statute. It’s a bit of a reach because people don’t hear this story and say, ‘That’s a felony.’ ”

Yelnosky said it’s not unusual for prosecutors to include a more severe charge in a criminal case, based on the idea that it might help secure a conviction on a lesser charge. “Juries can compromise,” he said.

But in this case, Britt waived his right to a jury trial, so Procaccini rendered the verdict. Prosecutors might have had more success with a jury, Yelnosky said. “Obviously, Judge Procaccini did not view the evidence as very convincing,” he said.

In the coming weeks, Neronha said his office will review the language of the state money laundering statute to see if there are improvements it can recommend to the General Assembly. And while the verdict does not reinforce the message about electoral integrity that Neronha intended to send, he said, another message came through loud and clear.

“I hope people take from my track record that if I believe there is a case to be brought, I am going to bring it,” he said.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.