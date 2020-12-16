Firefighters pull woman out of Charles River

David Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police, said at approximately 9:30 a.m. police, firefighters, and EMTs responded to a report of an unresponsive person in the water on the Boston side of the river near the the Anderson Memorial Bridge, which connects North Harvard Street in Allston to Cambridge. The woman, who was identified as a Boston resident, was pulled out of the water and taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

As of midday Wednesday Procopio said the woman was still in the hospital but her condition was not known. It also wasn’t clear how she ended up in the river. “We are investigating the facts and circumstances of the incident, including how and why she was in the water,” he said.

Advertisement

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.