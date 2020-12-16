A foot of snow is likely for many in Massachusetts

In terms of accumulation not much has changed. I still expect a wide swath of eight to 14 inches. There’s going to be some heavier bands of snow setting up. Where the bands set up there is typically less snow to the left of them and more snow directly under them. In other words some of you are going to end up with less than eight inches and a few of you may end up with more than 14. Once the storm gets underway we’ll be able to see where these bands are setting up but it’s impossible to know the exact location right now.

The overnight data is in and there are a few things to refine in the forecast before the snow begins early to mid-evening.

Advertisement

Significant snowfall is likely for much of the region into Thursday afternoon. Dave Epstein (Custom credit)

What type of snow?

Temperatures are going to warm up along the coastline making the snow heavier and wetter. As a matter of fact, there may be a change briefly to a mix of rain even in Boston for a brief time Thursday morning. The heavy snow means it will be more difficult to move around.

Across the Cape, the islands, and the rest of Southeastern Massachusetts the snow will be heavy and wet. Dave Epstein (Custom credit)

Notice the above freezing air moves to about Route 495 early Thursday and then the below freezing air returns in the afternoon. WeatherBell (Custom credit)

If you are west of Route 495, you’re not going to have to worry about the wet snow. Even if it’s a little stickier for a few hours, the bulk of the storm will be lighter.

When will it end?

Most of the accumulation will occur between midnight and 8 a.m. and still snow during the daylight hours on Thursday up until late morning or early afternoon. There will be additional snow accumulation — perhaps the last 10 or 20 percent of the total.

The snow will come to an end between 9 am in western New England and 3 pm on Cape Cod. WeatherBell (Custom credit)

Any coastal flooding with this?

There will be some minor coastal flooding at the time of high tide on Thursday — check your local charts. Minor coastal flooding usually involves some splash over and there could be a few road closures in some of those typical areas which tend to flood.

Advertisement

Do I have to worry about power issues?

Winds will be noticeable, but this isn’t a windy storm with widespread power issues or anything like that. Most of us will experience wind gusts between 25 and 35 miles per hour, certainly at the lower end of some of our typical nor’easters.

Winds will be strongest right along the coastline during the storm NOAA (Custom credit)

Any warmer air coming?

It will stay cold this weekend to get out and enjoy our fresh snowcover. Temperatures will moderate next week and there will be some melting. It’s likely many areas keep some of the snow on the ground for Christmas.

Daily high/low temerature. Dave Epstein (Custom credit)

There is a warming trend forecast next week, but this is just a long-range forecast and can dramatically change.