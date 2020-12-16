Have a late book? Don’t fret: Boston Public Library is extending its moratorium on late fees through the end of March

This new extension allows for adult BPL visitors to return any physical item before March 31 without incurring any late fees, the library said. Those under the age of 18 are already exempt from late fines.

The fine moratorium was initially put into place in March due to the pandemic and was extended from its initial expiration date of September through the end of the year, the library said Wednesday.

Worried about late fees after having a book checked out for too long? Don’t worry: the Boston Public Library is extending its moratorium for late fines through March 31.

“The Boston Public Library believes that, as the pandemic and its economic impacts continue, halting fines offers patrons maximum flexibility, supports safe behavior, and removes additional barriers to our collections at a time when access to free resources is more important than ever,” BPL President David Leonard said in a statement.

Items can be returned at the Central Library location in Copley Square or at any branch location open for BPL To Go, the library said. Locations which aren’t closed for renovations but have after-hour book drops can take items being returned at any time.

Fields Corner, Uphams Corner, and Chinatown do not have after-hours book drops, the library said, but can take returns from Mondays to Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Items that are returned will be in quarantine for at least 96 hours before they are handled by staff and put back on the shelves, the library said.

“We are dedicating ourselves anew to delivering digital services and providing physical access for our patrons; knowledge, information and resources should be free to all, and free of barriers to equitable access,” Leonard said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.