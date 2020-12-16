It has been a while since Mass. got hit with a big snow storm

Asked Wednesday morning about the last time so much of the state got so many flakes, Bill Simpson, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said you’d probably have to go back to Jan. 7, 2017, when parts of eastern Massachusetts and the Cape got between a foot and 15 inches. But even that storm didn’t hit the western part of the state as hard.

With more than a foot of snow expected to blanket much of Massachusetts between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday evening, many residents may be racking their brains to recall the last time Old Man Winter made such a big splash around these parts.

The coming storm, forecasters say, will drop between 12 and 16 inches from Boston to Pittsfield.

We’ve had some other biggies in recent years, including during the nightmarish winter of 2015, when Boston saw 110.6 inches that season, including 64.8 inches in February, the Hub’s snowiest month on record.

Another rough one came in January 2018, when a furious winter storm unleashed blizzard-like conditions from Virginia to Maine, driving icy sea water into downtown Boston and coastal Massachusetts towns.

As the dust settled on that interlude, the Weather Service at the time said nearly 17 inches of snow had fallen in Taunton, 14.2 inches in Danvers, 16.6 in Worcester, 13.5 in Natick, 14.5 in Quincy, 16.3 in Charlestown, and 13.2 inches at Logan International Airport.

And who in the 617 area code could forget this year’s October surprise, when 4.3 inches fell in Boston, shattering the previous single-day record of 1.1 inches on Oct. 29, 2005?

Today and tomorrow, forecasters predict, only limited swathes of eastern Mass. and the Cape and Islands will be spared a foot-plus of the white stuff. Those areas include Lawrence, where 10 inches could fall; Newburyport, Gloucester, and Taunton, which could all see 11; Plymouth at 8 inches; and New Bedford at 9.

Meanwhile the Cape and Islands will be positively passable by comparison, with P-Town looking at 3 inches; Chatham poised for 1 inch; Hyannis peaking at five; and Oak Bluffs at two, per the latest forecast map. Nantucket remains on an island, so to speak, as virtually the sole spot in Massachusetts expected to receive zero inches of accumulation, the map says.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.









