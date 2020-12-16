It’s decision day in the money laundering trial of political operative Jeff Britt

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and knowing that we’re about to get the first real snowstorm of the years makes me miss Benny’s. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 75,237 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 1,084 new cases. The overall daily test-positive rate was 8.9 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 24.6 percent. The state announced 15 more deaths, bringing the total to 1,570. There were 455 people in the hospital.

With apologies to Supreme Court nominees Melissa Long and Erin Lynch Prata, the most important judge in Rhode Island today is Daniel A. Procaccini.

It has been more than two months since the money laundering bench trial of political operative Jeff Britt wrapped up, and Procaccini is finally set to issue his decision this morning at 10 a.m.

Remember, Britt is facing a felony money laundering charge and a misdemeanor campaign finance violation. State prosecutors argue that, in 2016, he funneled $2,000 to two individuals on the condition that they would turn around and donate that money to Shawna Lawton, a former Republican candidate in House District 15, so that she could pay for a postcard mailer endorsing House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello for re-election.

In some ways, the ruling will be anticlimactic. While Britt is the one facing jail time, it was Mattiello that made the trial front page news. But Mattiello got smoked by Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung in the November election, so Britt’s fate isn’t exactly hanging over his head anymore.

Still, there are lots of questions that will emerge no matter how Procaccini rules.

Peter Neronha face criticism for overcharging the case? Procaccini has already hinted that he couldn’t find much case law to make a money laundering charge out of a straw campaign donation, but he’s now had two months to do more research. If he finds Britt not guilty of the felony and guilty of the misdemeanor, will Attorney Generalface criticism for overcharging the case?

If Britt is convicted on both charges, will he actually do prison time? Even before the pandemic, there were some observers who didn’t think a $2,000 crime merited is a prison sentence. But Neronha’s office has been aggressive from the beginning. Before the trial, the plea deal they offered would have resulted in 18 months behind bars.

Behind the scenes, observers seem to believe that a split decision is on the way, with Britt being cleared of the felony and convicted of the misdemeanor (and slapped with a fine). If that happens, how quickly will Britt, who lives in Florida but can’t stay away from Rhode Island politics, begin to seek political revenge on everyone he believes wronged him during this process?

The Globe will have full coverage of Procaccini’s decision later this morning.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ New House Majority Leader Chris Blazejewski has drawn criticism from progressives who believe he was too close to Speaker Mattiello, who is more conservative, but he makes the case to Ed Fitzpatrick that his decision has paid off. Read more.

⚓ My colleague Amanda Milkovits takes us behind the scenes as the Trinity Repertory Company prepares for its 43rd season of “A Christmas Carol.” Only this time, it’s being streamed -- for free. Read more.

⚓ A federal judge on Tuesday approved a settlement between Brown University and student-athletes who had challenged the Ivy League school’s decision to drop several women’s varsity sports. Read more.

⚓ Another day, another Biden administration job going to someone not named Gina Raimondo. While the governor was rumored to be in the running for transportation secretary, former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is getting the nod. Read more.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Civil rights: Bristol Sheriff Thomas M. Hodgson’s office illegally unleashed dogs on detainees, used excessive force, and violated the civil rights of 25 federal immigration detainees involved in a jailhouse melee in May, according to an investigation released Tuesday by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey. Read more.

⚓ Business: Memo to new Dunkin’ boss Scott Murphy: Don’t you dare get rid of the Strawberry Refresher. Read more.

⚓ Health: An over-the-counter COVID-19 test is on the way. Read more.

⚓ Police: The Boston City Council will consider several police reform measures on Wednesday. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

⚓ The Rhode Island House of Representatives meets at 2 p.m. to consider a $12.8 billion budget for the fiscal year that started July 1.

⚓ As he eyes a run for governor in 2022, state Treasurer Seth Magaziner is hosting a “distinguished service” awards virtual ceremony at 2:30 p.m. for individuals who have partnered with his office.

⚓ Health department officials are holding a 3:30 p.m. press briefing to provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.