Man arrested in Nov. 3 slaying of Taunton man; victim had murder conviction overturned by Supreme Judicial Court

Authorities on Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old Taunton man for allegedly killing Jean Carlos Quinones-Lopez, who was freed from custody earlier this year after the state’s top court reversed his murder conviction in the 2010 fatal stabbing of the suspect’s teenage brother, according to prosecutors.
In a statement, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office identified the suspect in the slaying of Quinones-Lopez, 30, as Kali Hollingsworth. Quinones-Lopez was gunned down on the afternoon of Nov. 3 on Myrtle Street in Taunton.
Hollingsworth was slated for arraignment Wednesday in Taunton District Court on a charge of murder, officials said. Arraignment details weren’t immediately available, and it wasn’t clear if Hollingsworth had hired a lawyer.
Quinones-Lopez in 2013 had been convicted of first-degree murder in the brutal June 2010 killing of Tigan Hollingsworth, 17, Kali Hollingsworth’s brother, legal filings show. Prosecutors said Quinones-Lopez, his brother Etnid Lopez and his uncle had all participated in the murder of Tigan Hollingsworth.
Tigan Hollingsworth was stabbed 12 to 13 times, amid an ongoing dispute with Etnid Lopez, who was also convicted of first-degree murder in the case and sentenced to life in prison, according to legal filings. Etnid Lopez remains incarcerated, state records show.
The state Supreme Judicial Court in March overturned the conviction of Quinones-Lopez, ruling that prosecutors had failed to prove he was even present during the attack on Tigan Holligsworth. Quinones-Lopez was freed after the SJC tossed his conviction and “remanded [the case] to the Superior Court for entry of judgment of not guilty,” court records show.
Material from the prior Globe stories and the Associated Pres was used in this report.
