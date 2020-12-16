Man arrested in Nov. 3 slaying of Taunton man; victim had murder conviction overturned by Supreme Judicial Court

Authorities on Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old Taunton man for allegedly killing Jean Carlos Quinones-Lopez, who was freed from custody earlier this year after the state’s top court reversed his murder conviction in the 2010 fatal stabbing of the suspect’s teenage brother, according to prosecutors.

In a statement, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office identified the suspect in the slaying of Quinones-Lopez, 30, as Kali Hollingsworth. Quinones-Lopez was gunned down on the afternoon of Nov. 3 on Myrtle Street in Taunton.

Hollingsworth was slated for arraignment Wednesday in Taunton District Court on a charge of murder, officials said. Arraignment details weren’t immediately available, and it wasn’t clear if Hollingsworth had hired a lawyer.