Mansfield police seek suspect in bank robbery

Mansfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Citizens Bank inside the Stop & Shop at 377 Chauncy St. around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The suspect claimed there were explosives in the building, prompting officers to evacuate the building and begin an investigation, police said in a statement posted to Twitter.
A search of the building confirmed that there were no explosives on the premises, and an investigation by Mansfield detectives and the FBI is ongoing, according to the statement.
An initial review of surveillance footage and eyewitness reports identified the suspect as a man who appeared to be in his fifties, with white hair and green or blue eyes, police said. He was wearing a blue Patriots cap, orange sweatshirt, and gray pants, according to the department.
Police ask that anyone who has information about the man contact Detective Anthony Lattanzio at alattanzio@mansfieldma.com or by using the tip line at 508-261-7356.
