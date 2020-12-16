Mansfield police seek suspect in bank robbery

Mansfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Citizens Bank inside the Stop & Shop at 377 Chauncy St. around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect claimed there were explosives in the building, prompting officers to evacuate the building and begin an investigation, police said in a statement posted to Twitter.

A search of the building confirmed that there were no explosives on the premises, and an investigation by Mansfield detectives and the FBI is ongoing, according to the statement.